Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:03 pm
Haven't felt that robbed since Klein robbed us at Wigan. How that guy is classed as good enough for Sl I will never know. Gutted.

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:08 pm
We still contributed to our own downfall though.

Arundel knocking on 1st tackle in their 10
England making a poor attempt at a tackle for build up to another
Huby and toupou both going for the short kick off for last cas try

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:14 pm
Great game to watch, great effort from the team. I know we made the odd error but what did it for me was the drop goal, it Should not have stood, their player stepped in front of Fifita. No consistency one of our lads got done for stepping in front of a player on one of their kicks. I could have taken the draw

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:15 pm
Nice American Football move for the drop goal at the end...blocking Fifita running at Gale. Penalty all day long.

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:17 pm
Great game to watch, great effort from the team. I know we made the odd error but what did it for me was the drop goal, it Should not have stood, their player stepped in front of Fifita. No consistency one of our lads got done for stepping in front of a player on one of their kicks. I could have taken the draw


It was England who got done and it was a brain fart the kick was way too deep and was collected by MCB with no cas player anywhere near
