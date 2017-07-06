Great game to watch, great effort from the team. I know we made the odd error but what did it for me was the drop goal, it Should not have stood, their player stepped in front of Fifita. No consistency one of our lads got done for stepping in front of a player on one of their kicks. I could have taken the draw
It was England who got done and it was a brain fart the kick was way too deep and was collected by MCB with no cas player anywhere near
