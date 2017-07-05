WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:01 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6310
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Any news on Reece's appeal?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:23 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2668
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Been looking on social media, can't see anything.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:12 pm
Deeencee
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2014 10:45 am
Posts: 337
It still stands 2 games and £300 fine

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:59 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6424
Deeencee wrote:
It still stands 2 games and £300 fine


I'd love the disciplinary panel to explain their reasoning at a fans forum one day.
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:04 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2668
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Willzay wrote:
I'd love the disciplinary panel to explain their reasoning at a fans forum one day.

So would I.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:47 pm
upthecats
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3180
Location: Dewsbury
All their reasoning is on the site where they put the cases up...Jon Hamer and Neil Turley were at the original one and Stuart Fielden and Graham Hallas backed their decision tonight...so far...out of over 100 comments I've seen about the tackle those four are the only ones who saw anything wrong...pathetic decision...

Anyway, can't dwell on it now...big game tomorrow...Arundel to slot in at centre and one of Jordy or Sio to take the final spot...or has this all been a smokescreen to sneak big Dave into the final 17 replacing a suspended player at the last second...
Image

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:27 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3339
Fafita back!! You kept that quiet :lol: :D
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:28 pm
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 541
That is one big pack we've named.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:36 pm
Tricky2309
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3526
Towns88 wrote:
Fafita back!! You kept that quiet :lol: :D


I just hope he is fully fit don't want to risk him being out for the 8's

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 6:09 pm
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2605
Location: Back of the North stand
Yeah, I like our bench compared to theirs. Game on!
Previous

