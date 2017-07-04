wakefieldwall wrote:

If think our injury concerns are of a standard nature this year rather than at the crisis point we were at for the semi final last year where Dave couldn't lift his legs up and was a shadow of himself on the field. absolutely no question he was playing if not fit.



I had this game as a marker point in my mind as to how we'd progressed this year, my hope is we give them a game. This may depend on the outcome of the disciplinary panel tonight. Don't think we can afford to lose Hirst from the pack for this one. Lyne's pace would also be a loss.