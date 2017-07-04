That team is capable of winning but we'll have to be at our very best.

No need to play injured players. The squad is capable of handling it within reason.



Hope it's close and entertaining.



I remember saying to my Cas mate when we played million pound game and the seasons when we were pushing for the 8 how good it would be to have the Derby deciding top 8 positions or bigger.

Never thought we'd be battling to keep LLS and top 4 respectively.

Happy days for both clubs. Let's showcase it so Sky can only say good things.