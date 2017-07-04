WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:01 pm
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 365
Location: Hartlepool
Unfortunately I'll have to watch this one through an ouzo induced haze, but expect a good game! :DRUNK:

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:32 pm
DAVE@CAS1990 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1345
Cas squad just been announced.... Almost full strength, without moors cook and Holmes.... A little frustrating they all play the same position, but I think the packs look fairly evenly matched.

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:01 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9326
Location: wakefield
That team is capable of winning but we'll have to be at our very best.
No need to play injured players. The squad is capable of handling it within reason.

Hope it's close and entertaining.

I remember saying to my Cas mate when we played million pound game and the seasons when we were pushing for the 8 how good it would be to have the Derby deciding top 8 positions or bigger.
Never thought we'd be battling to keep LLS and top 4 respectively.
Happy days for both clubs. Let's showcase it so Sky can only say good things.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:13 pm
Deeencee User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2014 10:45 am
Posts: 335
Kendall is the ref so that spoils the game straight away. I think he is by far the worst ref in super league

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:18 pm
trintalk User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:57 am
Posts: 18
How many more times,better get him a season ticket.

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:33 pm
jus@casvegas Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu May 12, 2005 9:08 am
Posts: 218
Location: cas vegas
If it wasn't for the fact it's a local derby you could make a case for both teams resting a couple of players with knocks for the bigger battles ahead.the fact is tho it is a local derby and I expect both teams to go for it as usual.only silver lining for whoever loses is it won't be season destroying.
