I know this is a derby game but in the grand scheme of things it isn't a massive game for you guys. I think playing a "75% fit fifita" (try saying that when you're leathered) would be absolutely crazy.



You've still a very real chance of the 4 and there's 10 games left.... It's not really the time to be risking folk. I've been saying the same about cas with a few of ours who are in the same boat.



That said, the sooner we try to wrap up the LLS the better. Can focus more on the semis then. Would be lovely to have a 6 point gap at the top and give the 19s a game in the last couple.



Oh how I'd love an ideal world....