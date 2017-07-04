WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Next up Cas !

 
Post a reply

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:26 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1567
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Could do with Fifita back for this one, anyone know if he is likely to play ??
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:39 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11234
Location: The City of Wakefield
FIL wrote:
Could do with Fifita back for this one, anyone know if he is likely to play ??


I asked him Sunday - he said 'maybe' but didn't seem too convinced.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:53 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1567
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
:PRAY:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:56 am
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1406
FIL wrote:
Could do with Fifita back for this one, anyone know if he is likely to play ??

He's close, i think a decision will be made late. Personally if he's not right i don't think he should play, if he comes back too early and re-injures his knee it could be his season done. One or two others close to a return as well but the same applies there for me as well.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:59 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1567
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Yep...can't disagree with any of that :thumb:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:14 am
DAVE@CAS1990 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1344
I know this is a derby game but in the grand scheme of things it isn't a massive game for you guys. I think playing a "75% fit fifita" (try saying that when you're leathered) would be absolutely crazy.

You've still a very real chance of the 4 and there's 10 games left.... It's not really the time to be risking folk. I've been saying the same about cas with a few of ours who are in the same boat.

That said, the sooner we try to wrap up the LLS the better. Can focus more on the semis then. Would be lovely to have a 6 point gap at the top and give the 19s a game in the last couple.

Oh how I'd love an ideal world....

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:22 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13155
Location: Ossett
Agree with Dave on this one; we have a vanishingly small chance of winning, and it's not a vital game, so I wouldn't risk anyone who isn't fully fit. I'd even be tempted to rest some people for the more important games that follow.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:26 am
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3179
Location: Dewsbury
Same squad as last week so no big Dave....do people honestly think the coaching staff would risk him if he wasn't right?

Strong looking Cas squad so will be tough...sure the 17 who play will give it their best shot though!
Image

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:27 am
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 361
Location: Hartlepool
Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Dean Hadley
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Reece Lyne
Mikey Sio
Bill Tupou
Adam Walker
Sam Williams
Kyle Wood
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, alegend, B V Bob, Barnsley Tiger, bellycouldtackle, Bull Mania, caslad75, chapylad, Clearwing, DAVE@CAS1990, Deeencee, djcool, drdnght, Dreadnaught, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, jakeyg95, Lupsetbull, Mr Bliss, newgroundb4wakey, NEwildcat, PHe, poplar cats alive, reedy, rlfan, RWB, Sandal Cat, Smew, tigersteve, upthecats, wakefieldwall and 283 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,2601,95176,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM