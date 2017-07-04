Could do with Fifita back for this one, anyone know if he is likely to play ??
He's close, i think a decision will be made late. Personally if he's not right i don't think he should play, if he comes back too early and re-injures his knee it could be his season done. One or two others close to a return as well but the same applies there for me as well.
I know this is a derby game but in the grand scheme of things it isn't a massive game for you guys. I think playing a "75% fit fifita" (try saying that when you're leathered) would be absolutely crazy.
You've still a very real chance of the 4 and there's 10 games left.... It's not really the time to be risking folk. I've been saying the same about cas with a few of ours who are in the same boat.
That said, the sooner we try to wrap up the LLS the better. Can focus more on the semis then. Would be lovely to have a 6 point gap at the top and give the 19s a game in the last couple.
Agree with Dave on this one; we have a vanishingly small chance of winning, and it's not a vital game, so I wouldn't risk anyone who isn't fully fit. I'd even be tempted to rest some people for the more important games that follow.
Chris Annakin Tinirau Arona Joe Arundel Matty Ashurst Mason Caton-Brown Jordan Crowther Anthony England Liam Finn Scott Grix Dean Hadley Keegan Hirst Craig Huby Ben Jones-Bishop Reece Lyne Mikey Sio Bill Tupou Adam Walker Sam Williams Kyle Wood
