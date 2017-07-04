WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:26 am
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1567
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Could do with Fifita back for this one, anyone know if he is likely to play ??
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:39 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11234
Location: The City of Wakefield
FIL wrote:
Could do with Fifita back for this one, anyone know if he is likely to play ??


I asked him Sunday - he said 'maybe' but didn't seem too convinced.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:53 am
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1567
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
:PRAY:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:56 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1405
FIL wrote:
Could do with Fifita back for this one, anyone know if he is likely to play ??

He's close, i think a decision will be made late. Personally if he's not right i don't think he should play, if he comes back too early and re-injures his knee it could be his season done. One or two others close to a return as well but the same applies there for me as well.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:59 am
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1567
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Yep...can't disagree with any of that :thumb:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
