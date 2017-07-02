WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:33 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
After getting back to winning ways against a poor Wire team yesterday, next up are our "friends" from the poor side of town.
With Cas sitting pretty at the top of the table and well clear of the chasing pack, this will be a huge ask and we would need our best game of the season to get over the top of them.
IF we have big Dave available, it would give the whole team a massive lift.
I think we have more pace than Cas on the flanks but we have to keep Gale quiet.
If we give him time and space, it could get ugly.

BV should be sold out and IF we could somehow beat them, perhaps Trinity would start to get some credit for the superb season that we are having.

Come on Trin !

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:53 pm
Upanunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Cas > motivation > much ?

Its a long shot I know but its gotta be in their minds, and ours.
They're gonna clotch that by suggesting they need to keep building momentum but, I dunno, they could turn the wick down a bit now and save it for the 8's ??

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:43 pm
bren2k User avatar
wrencat1873 wrote:
I think we have more pace than Cas on the flanks but we have to keep Gale quiet.
If we give him time and space, it could get ugly.


The scary thing about Cas now, is that they have threat all over the park; so over-focus on Gale, and there are any number of other players who will tear you a new one - Roberts, Hardaker, Millington, McMeeken, Minikin. They're outstanding - only Hull have managed to stay with them, and we can't do what they did.

I'll be hoping for a win against the odds - but I can't see it.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:11 pm
captaincaveman User avatar
Cas are really good attacking when near their opponents line. Best chance of beating them is not giving piggy backs into our half with knock ons and penalties (although refs seem to be able to give anything at the moment!)

good discipline and a strong display in the forwards. It would be a massive boost if Fifita is back.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:41 pm
Willzay User avatar
Forwards certainly need to better than they did at Mend a Hose.
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:46 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Pressure really off now with that win. Can enjoy the Cas game regardless of result. Bringing a few newbies along with the promise of some good rugby. Hopefully we'll be playing it. Pity it's a Thursday night which will put a lot of part timers off going.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:56 pm
alegend Stevo's Armpit

A poor wires side even our own fans do not give us credit

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:25 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
alegend wrote:
A poor wires side even our own fans do not give us credit


Are you saying that Warrington are a good team at the moment , they were all over the place and even with 5 England internationals plus Simms & Gidley, there were gash.
Yes, once we settled down and stopped trying to create something from every play, we took total control of the game but, Cas are a huge step up from a very poor Warrington side :shock:

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:11 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Really looking forward to this game.

Two sides that are playing well and on the up.

Think in the same fixture last year we went shoulder to shoulder with them for the first 60 minutes. We did though pick up multiple knocks in the game and ran out of interchanges, ultimately running out of steam.

Hoping for a good performance and us to nick it. This and a good pint of Snowies would be a good early birthday present :DANCE:

