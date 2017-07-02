WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:33 pm
wrencat1873


After getting back to winning ways against a poor Wire team yesterday, next up are our "friends" from the poor side of town.
With Cas sitting pretty at the top of the table and well clear of the chasing pack, this will be a huge ask and we would need our best game of the season to get over the top of them.
IF we have big Dave available, it would give the whole team a massive lift.
I think we have more pace than Cas on the flanks but we have to keep Gale quiet.
If we give him time and space, it could get ugly.

BV should be sold out and IF we could somehow beat them, perhaps Trinity would start to get some credit for the superb season that we are having.

Come on Trin !

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:53 pm
Upanunder


Cas > motivation > much ?

Its a long shot I know but its gotta be in their minds, and ours.
They're gonna clotch that by suggesting they need to keep building momentum but, I dunno, they could turn the wick down a bit now and save it for the 8's ??

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:43 pm
bren2k



wrencat1873 wrote:
I think we have more pace than Cas on the flanks but we have to keep Gale quiet.
If we give him time and space, it could get ugly.


The scary thing about Cas now, is that they have threat all over the park; so over-focus on Gale, and there are any number of other players who will tear you a new one - Roberts, Hardaker, Millington, McMeeken, Minikin. They're outstanding - only Hull have managed to stay with them, and we can't do what they did.

I'll be hoping for a win against the odds - but I can't see it.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:11 pm
captaincaveman



Cas are really good attacking when near their opponents line. Best chance of beating them is not giving piggy backs into our half with knock ons and penalties (although refs seem to be able to give anything at the moment!)

good discipline and a strong display in the forwards. It would be a massive boost if Fifita is back.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:41 pm
Willzay


Forwards certainly need to better than they did at Mend a Hose.
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:46 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo



Pressure really off now with that win. Can enjoy the Cas game regardless of result. Bringing a few newbies along with the promise of some good rugby. Hopefully we'll be playing it. Pity it's a Thursday night which will put a lot of part timers off going.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

