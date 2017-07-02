WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:33 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8213
After getting back to winning ways against a poor Wire team yesterday, next up are our "friends" from the poor side of town.
With Cas sitting pretty at the top of the table and well clear of the chasing pack, this will be a huge ask and we would need our best game of the season to get over the top of them.
IF we have big Dave available, it would give the whole team a massive lift.
I think we have more pace than Cas on the flanks but we have to keep Gale quiet.
If we give him time and space, it could get ugly.

BV should be sold out and IF we could somehow beat them, perhaps Trinity would start to get some credit for the superb season that we are having.

Come on Trin !

