Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:32 am
mish






I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man.



Note: I have removed the original thread and even though the man has been named on other social media platforms, the family have requested that he isn't named officially so please respect their wishes. Once permission to name him has been granted I will remove this footnote.





Re: RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:59 am
Alan Silver





Terribly sad news. It sort of puts into perspective all our likes/dislikes about things like Leigh RL, when something like this happens. I didn't know the man in question, but my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at such a sad time.

Re: RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:39 pm
JENKY






Awful thing to happen, just seen it on the BBC news website.
Thoughts with his family and friends at such a dreadful time.





Re: RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:49 pm
mh





An official statement has now been made
http://www.culchetheagles.co.uk/news/up ... 59303.html

Condolences to Adam's family, friends & all his team mates over the years. Such a sad time, a young life gone RIP young man

I know Dale Allred and friends have started a just giving page if anyone is interested
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding ... =GNdWdWKYM






Re: RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:55 pm
mish






So terribly sad. RIP Adam





Re: RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:58 pm
North Stand Leyther



RIP Carney. Absolute gentleman that loved the game.


Re: RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:24 pm
ian c





RIP Adam, condolences to family and friends.


Re: RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:38 pm
Montyburns



RIP Carney top lad

