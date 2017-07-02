WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RIP Culcheth Eagles player

RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:32 am
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3372
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man.



Note: I have removed the original thread and even though the boy has been named on other social media platforms, the family have requested that he isn't named officially so please respect their wishes. Once permission to name him has been granted I will remove this footnote.
Re: RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:59 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9505
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Terribly sad news. It sort of puts into perspective all our likes/dislikes about things like Leigh RL, when something like this happens. I didn't know the man in question, but my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at such a sad time.

Re: RIP Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:39 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4909
Location: At the seaside
Awful thing to happen, just seen it on the BBC news website.
Thoughts with his family and friends at such a dreadful time.
