RIP young man. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young boy.
Note: I have removed the original thread and even though the boy has been named on other social media platforms, the family have requested that he isn't named officially so please respect their wishes. Once permission to name him has been granted I will remove this footnote.
Note: I have removed the original thread and even though the boy has been named on other social media platforms, the family have requested that he isn't named officially so please respect their wishes. Once permission to name him has been granted I will remove this footnote.