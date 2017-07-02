|
He has to drop drinky, ben had best game he's ever had for Leigh last night.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:04 am
ChutneyFanatic wrote:
He has to drop drinky, ben had best game he's ever had for Leigh last night.
drinkwaters defence in last 10 yards is shocking and he's let a heĺl of a lot of trys in over the season and i can see teams targeting more and more come the middle 8s
Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:10 am
Bens last MOM performance saw him dropped for the following game. I expect this will happen on Friday. Not that he deserves it but Drinkwater is seemingly untouchable.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:10 am
Glad to see folk finally seeing drinkwater for what he is which is nowt special
Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:23 am
ColD
gunners guns13 wrote:
drinkwaters defence in last 10 yards is shocking and he's let a heĺl of a lot of trys in over the season and i can see teams targeting more and more come the middle 8s
How the fook do you expect a half to stop a forward from 10 yards out??
There should be more than one player covering those plays - did you see Brown get bounced off the attacker for the first one you are picking Drinkwater out for- a 7 is not there to stop those tries
And have a look at the winning try and see who missed that tackle - I'll give you a clue and tell you it was Reynolds, and again don't particularly blame him, wouldn't expect someone of that size to be able to
Drinkwater not at his best by any means recently but IMO he dictates the game and moves far more than Reynolds, who himself has definitely stepped up since being dropped.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:53 am
ColD wrote:
How the fook do you expect a half to stop a forward from 10 yards out??
There should be more than one player covering those plays - did you see Brown get bounced off the attacker for the first one you are picking Drinkwater out for- a 7 is not there to stop those tries
And have a look at the winning try and see who missed that tackle - I'll give you a clue and tell you it was Reynolds, and again don't particularly blame him, wouldn't expect someone of that size to be able to
Drinkwater not at his best by any means recently but IMO he dictates the game and moves far more than Reynolds, who himself has definitely stepped up since being dropped.
Centres and second rowers should be protecting the halves from these plays. Don't think Fleming is strong enough defensively. Didn't find drinkwater isolated like that with Paterson at left centre.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:04 am
ColD wrote:
How the fook do you expect a half to stop a forward from 10 yards out??
There should be more than one player covering those plays - did you see Brown get bounced off the attacker for the first one you are picking Drinkwater out for- a 7 is not there to stop those tries
And have a look at the winning try and see who missed that tackle - I'll give you a clue and tell you it was Reynolds, and again don't particularly blame him, wouldn't expect someone of that size to be able to
Drinkwater not at his best by any means recently but IMO he dictates the game and moves far more than Reynolds, who himself has definitely stepped up since being dropped.
not saying he should smash them but he should at least hold on to a player so someone can come and help him complete the tackle and I'm talking over the full season not just the Catalan game
Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:10 am
ColD
LeythIg wrote:
Centres and second rowers should be protecting the halves from these plays. Don't think Fleming is strong enough defensively. Didn't find drinkwater isolated like that with Paterson at left centre.
Fleming seems ok in attack, but I agree defensively seems a little weak - unless it's Langi not sure what the answer is (possibly Brown), Patterson needs to be in second row for me
Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:14 pm
Alan
ColD wrote:
How the fook do you expect a half to stop a forward from 10 yards out??
There should be more than one player covering those plays - did you see Brown get bounced off the attacker for the first one you are picking Drinkwater out for- a 7 is not there to stop those tries
And have a look at the winning try and see who missed that tackle - I'll give you a clue and tell you it was Reynolds, and again don't particularly blame him, wouldn't expect someone of that size to be able to
Drinkwater not at his best by any means recently but IMO he dictates the game and moves far more than Reynolds, who himself has definitely stepped up since being dropped.
Exactly. It's a good tactic, running at the halves - perhaps we ought to try it?
It also has the double value of tiring the opposition playmakers.
We can't drop Drinkwater really, as we then wouldn't have a playmaker at all. I still think we missed a trick with Ridyard this season - in my opinion we should have persevered with him. We still haven't got a good, reliable kicker from hand. How many times do our opponents start their set of six from their 20 metre line, instead of from their own try line? Also, how many times do we gain more than ten metres from penalty kicks? Paul Cooke used to be one of the best kickers in RL - it's a shame that his expertise doesn't seem to be rubbing off on our players, in the kicking department.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:18 pm
We've scored plenty points this season - our problem is too many weak tacklers (you know who they are!)
Agree Reynolds put in superb effort at Catalans but still weak defence.
