WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Halves

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Halves

 
Post a reply

Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:01 am
ChutneyFanatic Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jan 28, 2015 3:49 pm
Posts: 32
He has to drop drinky, ben had best game he's ever had for Leigh last night.

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:04 am
gunners guns13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 10, 2005 3:21 pm
Posts: 176
ChutneyFanatic wrote:
He has to drop drinky, ben had best game he's ever had for Leigh last night.
drinkwaters defence in last 10 yards is shocking and he's let a heĺl of a lot of trys in over the season and i can see teams targeting more and more come the middle 8s

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:10 am
davo1979 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 08, 2007 7:11 pm
Posts: 790
Location: West Stand
Bens last MOM performance saw him dropped for the following game. I expect this will happen on Friday. Not that he deserves it but Drinkwater is seemingly untouchable.
People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas.

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:10 am
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 52
Glad to see folk finally seeing drinkwater for what he is which is nowt special

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:23 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5407
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
gunners guns13 wrote:
drinkwaters defence in last 10 yards is shocking and he's let a heĺl of a lot of trys in over the season and i can see teams targeting more and more come the middle 8s


How the fook do you expect a half to stop a forward from 10 yards out??
There should be more than one player covering those plays - did you see Brown get bounced off the attacker for the first one you are picking Drinkwater out for- a 7 is not there to stop those tries

And have a look at the winning try and see who missed that tackle - I'll give you a clue and tell you it was Reynolds, and again don't particularly blame him, wouldn't expect someone of that size to be able to

Drinkwater not at his best by any means recently but IMO he dictates the game and moves far more than Reynolds, who himself has definitely stepped up since being dropped.
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:53 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1688
Location: Landan
ColD wrote:
How the fook do you expect a half to stop a forward from 10 yards out??
There should be more than one player covering those plays - did you see Brown get bounced off the attacker for the first one you are picking Drinkwater out for- a 7 is not there to stop those tries

And have a look at the winning try and see who missed that tackle - I'll give you a clue and tell you it was Reynolds, and again don't particularly blame him, wouldn't expect someone of that size to be able to

Drinkwater not at his best by any means recently but IMO he dictates the game and moves far more than Reynolds, who himself has definitely stepped up since being dropped.


Centres and second rowers should be protecting the halves from these plays. Don't think Fleming is strong enough defensively. Didn't find drinkwater isolated like that with Paterson at left centre.

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:04 am
gunners guns13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 10, 2005 3:21 pm
Posts: 176
ColD wrote:
How the fook do you expect a half to stop a forward from 10 yards out??
There should be more than one player covering those plays - did you see Brown get bounced off the attacker for the first one you are picking Drinkwater out for- a 7 is not there to stop those tries

And have a look at the winning try and see who missed that tackle - I'll give you a clue and tell you it was Reynolds, and again don't particularly blame him, wouldn't expect someone of that size to be able to

Drinkwater not at his best by any means recently but IMO he dictates the game and moves far more than Reynolds, who himself has definitely stepped up since being dropped.
not saying he should smash them but he should at least hold on to a player so someone can come and help him complete the tackle and I'm talking over the full season not just the Catalan game

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:10 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5407
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
LeythIg wrote:
Centres and second rowers should be protecting the halves from these plays. Don't think Fleming is strong enough defensively. Didn't find drinkwater isolated like that with Paterson at left centre.


Fleming seems ok in attack, but I agree defensively seems a little weak - unless it's Langi not sure what the answer is (possibly Brown), Patterson needs to be in second row for me
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:14 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9505
Location: Deep in Leytherland
ColD wrote:
How the fook do you expect a half to stop a forward from 10 yards out??
There should be more than one player covering those plays - did you see Brown get bounced off the attacker for the first one you are picking Drinkwater out for- a 7 is not there to stop those tries

And have a look at the winning try and see who missed that tackle - I'll give you a clue and tell you it was Reynolds, and again don't particularly blame him, wouldn't expect someone of that size to be able to

Drinkwater not at his best by any means recently but IMO he dictates the game and moves far more than Reynolds, who himself has definitely stepped up since being dropped.


Exactly. It's a good tactic, running at the halves - perhaps we ought to try it? :wink: It also has the double value of tiring the opposition playmakers.

We can't drop Drinkwater really, as we then wouldn't have a playmaker at all. I still think we missed a trick with Ridyard this season - in my opinion we should have persevered with him. We still haven't got a good, reliable kicker from hand. How many times do our opponents start their set of six from their 20 metre line, instead of from their own try line? Also, how many times do we gain more than ten metres from penalty kicks? Paul Cooke used to be one of the best kickers in RL - it's a shame that his expertise doesn't seem to be rubbing off on our players, in the kicking department.

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:18 pm
mattwom Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2011 7:55 pm
Posts: 234
We've scored plenty points this season - our problem is too many weak tacklers (you know who they are!)
Agree Reynolds put in superb effort at Catalans but still weak defence.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, Brian Wood, Budgiezilla, ColD, davo1979, Ewwenorfolk, financialtimes, Genehunt, jakeyg95, Jboyleigh, mattwom, mh, new times, R&R, scrum, shadrack, SirStan, Willzay and 232 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,2001,71276,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
64
- 22YORK
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
12
- 33WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
42
- 14PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM