gunners guns13 wrote: drinkwaters defence in last 10 yards is shocking and he's let a heĺl of a lot of trys in over the season and i can see teams targeting more and more come the middle 8s

How the fook do you expect a half to stop a forward from 10 yards out??There should be more than one player covering those plays - did you see Brown get bounced off the attacker for the first one you are picking Drinkwater out for- a 7 is not there to stop those triesAnd have a look at the winning try and see who missed that tackle - I'll give you a clue and tell you it was Reynolds, and again don't particularly blame him, wouldn't expect someone of that size to be able toDrinkwater not at his best by any means recently but IMO he dictates the game and moves far more than Reynolds, who himself has definitely stepped up since being dropped.