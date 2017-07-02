WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Halves

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Halves

 
Post a reply

Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:01 am
ChutneyFanatic Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jan 28, 2015 3:49 pm
Posts: 32
He has to drop drinky, ben had best game he's ever had for Leigh last night.

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:04 am
gunners guns13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 10, 2005 3:21 pm
Posts: 174
ChutneyFanatic wrote:
He has to drop drinky, ben had best game he's ever had for Leigh last night.
drinkwaters defence in last 10 yards is shocking and he's let a heĺl of a lot of trys in over the season and i can see teams targeting more and more come the middle 8s

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:10 am
davo1979 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 08, 2007 7:11 pm
Posts: 790
Location: West Stand
Bens last MOM performance saw him dropped for the following game. I expect this will happen on Friday. Not that he deserves it but Drinkwater is seemingly untouchable.
People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas.

Re: Halves

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:10 am
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 52
Glad to see folk finally seeing drinkwater for what he is which is nowt special

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ChutneyFanatic, ColD, davo1979, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, Genehunt, gunners guns13, jetblack74, LeythIg, Morvan, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, roger daly, Yahoo [Bot] and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,1131,97276,0674,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
64
- 22YORK
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM