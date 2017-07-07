WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Acton again

Re: Acton again

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:18 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5442
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
kirkhall wrote:
How late is then? its either late or not and, as Ben Reynolds is not in possession of the Ball, its late :wink:
Its high too!! Greg Bird also put Lazarus to shame (not Glen :wink: ).
We have an incident here where a player has committed a foul and Broke an opponents nose and, he's not punished :roll:
Another player's action's 'could' have injured a player and he's facing a lengthy ban :evil:
I don't know which Teams you Guys support however, when Greg Bird injures one of your players, perhaps you may have something to say :wink:


Where was the foul???
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Acton again

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:37 am
Genehunt

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 59
kirkhall wrote:
How late is then? its either late or not and, as Ben Reynolds is not in possession of the Ball, its late :wink:
Its high too!! Greg Bird also put Lazarus to shame (not Glen :wink: ).
We have an incident here where a player has committed a foul and Broke an opponents nose and, he's not punished :roll:
Another player's action's 'could' have injured a player and he's facing a lengthy ban :evil:
I don't know which Teams you Guys support however, when Greg Bird injures one of your players, perhaps you may have something to say :wink:

He was in the motion of tackling reynolds , the ball had barely lsft his foot ... i support leigh i judt dont wear blinkers

Re: Acton again

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:41 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9564
Location: Deep in Leytherland
There was an interesting incident at Warrington last night, when Higson was running the ball out from a kick. He took what looked like a swinging arm, went down, and stayed down, as if he was injured. I've not had the benefit of seeing a replay, but first impressions were that three Warrington players promptly dived on him. It turned out he wasn't badly injured, but did those three players know that?

Now I'm not defending Acton - what he did is indefensible in my opinion - but what if Higson had been badly injured, before those defenders dived on him? A not dissimilar scenario, in my opinion.

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:39 pm
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1377
Location: Near Leyth
Genehunt wrote:
He was in the motion of tackling reynolds , the ball had barely lsft his foot ... i support leigh i judt dont wear blinkers


In the recent game at Leeds, we had two players 'in the Motion' of tackling McGuire! our players were both sin binned :roll:
As for the Blinkers :lol: I'm Leigh's biggest critic :lol: :lol: :lol:
I'm also not sure our players are being judged as others are?
Lets go back to Cats and see Hock 'In the Motion' of breaking Walsh's Nose ! You'll soon hear Sky Pundits sing a different Tune and, the Ref and Video Ref too :evil:

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:56 pm
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1377
Location: Near Leyth
[quote="ColD"]Where was the foul???[/quote]

Perhaps Ben Reynolds can tell you, Glen Stewart tried to tell Ref Hewer :shock:
Hewer was too busy dreaming of his Hamburger later that night :lol: :lol:
I cant believe that James Child accompanied him and the other officials in the same Restaurant as me :)
last time I went to Cats, Childs came in there then :shock: I'd been in a Bar round the corner at 10.30 the previous night and seen Childs Reffing at Castleford and, he turns up next day in Perpignan :shock: :lol:
he obviously likes the expenses! I wonder if we should Audit them :THINK: :thumb:

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:02 pm
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1377
Location: Near Leyth
Oh by the way, has anyone mentioned Sam Moa putting his Arm across Hewer's chest before he touched down?
From my seat in the ground he appeared to spin Hewer side ways allowing the Ball to roll forward?

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:20 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9564
Location: Deep in Leytherland
kirkhall wrote:
Oh by the way, has anyone mentioned Sam Moa putting his Arm across Hewer's chest before he touched down?
From my seat in the ground he appeared to spin Hewer side ways allowing the Ball to roll forward?


I mentioned that, at the time. Looked an excellent hand off! :D
