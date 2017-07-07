ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5442

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club



kirkhall wrote:

Its high too!! Greg Bird also put Lazarus to shame (not Glen ).

We have an incident here where a player has committed a foul and Broke an opponents nose and, he's not punished

Another player's action's 'could' have injured a player and he's facing a lengthy ban

Genehunt

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am

Posts: 59

kirkhall wrote:

Its high too!! Greg Bird also put Lazarus to shame (not Glen ).

We have an incident here where a player has committed a foul and Broke an opponents nose and, he's not punished

Another player's action's 'could' have injured a player and he's facing a lengthy ban

He was in the motion of tackling reynolds , the ball had barely lsft his foot ... i support leigh i judt dont wear blinkers

Alan



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9564

Location: Deep in Leytherland

There was an interesting incident at Warrington last night, when Higson was running the ball out from a kick. He took what looked like a swinging arm, went down, and stayed down, as if he was injured. I've not had the benefit of seeing a replay, but first impressions were that three Warrington players promptly dived on him. It turned out he wasn't badly injured, but did those three players know that?



Now I'm not defending Acton - what he did is indefensible in my opinion - but what if Higson had been badly injured, before those defenders dived on him? A not dissimilar scenario, in my opinion.

kirkhall

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm

Posts: 1377

Location: Near Leyth

Genehunt wrote: He was in the motion of tackling reynolds , the ball had barely lsft his foot ... i support leigh i judt dont wear blinkers



In the recent game at Leeds, we had two players 'in the Motion' of tackling McGuire! our players were both sin binned

As for the Blinkers I'm Leigh's biggest critic

I'm also not sure our players are being judged as others are?

Lets go back to Cats and see Hock 'In the Motion' of breaking Walsh's Nose ! You'll soon hear Sky Pundits sing a different Tune and, the Ref and Video Ref too

kirkhall

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm

Posts: 1377

Location: Near Leyth

Where was the foul???[/ quote]



Perhaps Ben Reynolds can tell you, Glen Stewart tried to tell Ref Hewer

Hewer was too busy dreaming of his Hamburger later that night

I cant believe that James Child accompanied him and the other officials in the same Restaurant as me

last time I went to Cats, Childs came in there then I'd been in a Bar round the corner at 10.30 the previous night and seen Childs Reffing at Castleford and, he turns up next day in Perpignan

he obviously likes the expenses! I wonder if we should Audit them

kirkhall

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm

Posts: 1377

Location: Near Leyth

Oh by the way, has anyone mentioned Sam Moa putting his Arm across Hewer's chest before he touched down?

From my seat in the ground he appeared to spin Hewer side ways allowing the Ball to roll forward?

Alan



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9564

Location: Deep in Leytherland

kirkhall wrote: Oh by the way, has anyone mentioned Sam Moa putting his Arm across Hewer's chest before he touched down?

From my seat in the ground he appeared to spin Hewer side ways allowing the Ball to roll forward?



