kirkhall wrote:
How late is then? its either late or not and, as Ben Reynolds is not in possession of the Ball, its late
Its high too!! Greg Bird also put Lazarus to shame (not Glen ).
We have an incident here where a player has committed a foul and Broke an opponents nose and, he's not punished
Another player's action's 'could' have injured a player and he's facing a lengthy ban
I don't know which Teams you Guys support however, when Greg Bird injures one of your players, perhaps you may have something to say
Where was the foul???