WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Acton again

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Acton again

 
Post a reply

Re: Acton again

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:03 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3618
Alan wrote:
Which, I suspect, is why the club has asked for another week to gather evidence.


Either that or it's a Salford/Carney scenario.
Image

Re: Acton again

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:51 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35354
Location: "The cuss i will?"
kirkhall wrote:
Hiya Mr Catpiss thanks for your input incidently, Dog fighting is illegal :D
You say it was not a late challenge? where was Ben Reynolds hiding the Ball then? Answer, 20 yards down field where he kicked before being hit late ! Reynolds is over six feet tall (I think) and Bird swivels his body to connect with Ben just before impact!
Stop listening to Phil Clarke and co and look at the action in slow motion!
Sky went on about our second try and Crooks foot in touch well, it was clearly in touch however, he didn't have his hands on the ball at the time and when he did pick the Ball up he moved his foot back into play! Exactly what the linesman saw :roll:
Regarding picking Reynolds up, do you know if there was any rhetoric between Ben and Jamie? or indeed, between Bird and Jamie?
Anyone who's ever played halfback will know its reassuring to have one of your forwards looking out for you particularly when cowards like Bird are around! Alex Murphy was always grateful for the 'protection' Vince Karalius gave him and I'm sure, there are many other halfbacks that have received the same protection from team mates! If Bens not already thanked you Jamie, i'll do it now on his behalf :wink:



I've Just watched it back again, the ball has literally just left Ben's foot when contact is made. Unfortunately everyone is making strawman arguments because you know it's a very very foolish decision that he made, especially considering concussion and injury protocols that have been in place since last season.

There's no excuse, or mitigation, or even a precedent, because no one has been stupid enough to do what he did.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Acton again

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:46 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3618
There's no excuse,but there is mitigation for the grading,or Leigh wouldn't even bother trying.
Image

Re: Acton again

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:24 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1592
kirkhall wrote:
Sky went on about our second try and Crooks foot in touch well, it was clearly in touch however, he didn't have his hands on the ball at the time and when he did pick the Ball up he moved his foot back into play! Exactly what the linesman saw :roll::


And where was Ben Reynolds as all this was unfolding ?

Flat on his back after being hit with a late/high shot by Sam moa

But they weren't targeting him , oh no :wink:
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Acton again

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:41 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9555
Location: Deep in Leytherland
GUBRATS wrote:
And where was Ben Reynolds as all this was unfolding ?

Flat on his back after being hit with a late/high shot by Sam moa

But they weren't targeting him , oh no :wink:


And indeed, Moa was cited by the Review Panel, not for the high shot on Reynolds, but for one on Danny Tickle. Here's what the Disciplinary decided:- "Player makes contact with opponent after ball has been passed. Contact is late. No contact with head of opponent. Penalty sufficient."

Unlike Bird's challenge with Reynolds, which did make (considerable) contact with the opponent's head! :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, davo1979, Dick Jones, GUBRATS, gunners guns13, Montyburns, old tony, propforward 2338, rlbet, Yahoo [Bot] and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,4681,74676,0814,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
16
- 0CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Wood Try, Finn Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM