kirkhall wrote:

Hiya Mr Catpiss thanks for your input incidently, Dog fighting is illegalYou say it was not a late challenge? where was Ben Reynolds hiding the Ball then? Answer, 20 yards down field where he kicked before being hit late ! Reynolds is over six feet tall (I think) and Bird swivels his body to connect with Ben just before impact!Stop listening to Phil Clarke and co and look at the action in slow motion!Sky went on about our second try and Crooks foot in touch well, it was clearly in touch however, he didn't have his hands on the ball at the time and when he did pick the Ball up he moved his foot back into play! Exactly what the linesman sawRegarding picking Reynolds up, do you know if there was any rhetoric between Ben and Jamie? or indeed, between Bird and Jamie?Anyone who's ever played halfback will know its reassuring to have one of your forwards looking out for you particularly when cowards like Bird are around! Alex Murphy was always grateful for the 'protection' Vince Karalius gave him and I'm sure, there are many other halfbacks that have received the same protection from team mates! If Bens not already thanked you Jamie, i'll do it now on his behalf