Alan wrote:
If only he could do that, and it's looking increasingly like he can't, I still feel he would be international potential.
Do you remember Richard Moore, when he was with us in 2005 SL? His attitude was not dissimilar to Jamie's. After he left us, he had a spell out of the game, and took a labouring job. He reckoned that was the biggest shock to his life that he had ever experienced and then realised how fortunate he had been to enjoy the privilege of being a professional sportsman, instead of grafting for a living. I believe his attitude changed after that. He still played hard, but cut out much of the silliness that is now blighting Acton's game.
That also applies to Gareth Hock! I think he has seen Red only once with us in two and half seasons ? and that was in the mass brawl at Swinton which, Hock did not instigate only he defended himself, admirably
Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:38 am
What Bird did was intent,but not malicious intent,unlike Actons.When you trip somebody up there is no malicious intent only intent. The current grading system only covers malicious intent not intent.
See what I mean..
Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:58 am
To be fair, if it was last season, he would've lamped Bird, rather than just grab him by the collar.
He'd probably be looking at a 6 game ban if he'd twisted someone's ankle like Bird was doing to Crooks.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:14 am
Correct! He would have picked him up, banjoed him into next week and got a grade B.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:35 pm
davo1979 wrote:
Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.
Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.
He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.
What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?
Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.
It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions
acton knew about bird's condition then before lifting him up by the scruff of the neck?? when he retires he should become a doctor..seems he has the skills already
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:37 pm
Actually the only one who knew Birds condition was the doctor who let him back on. I'm not condoning Actons action in the same way I'm not condoning cheating,but lets at least have all the factual evidence on the table first before passing judgement.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:40 pm
brearley84 wrote:
acton knew about bird's condition then before lifting him up by the scruff of the neck?? when he retires he should become a doctor..seems he has the skills already
If bans are to be judged on potential injury, then Danny Brough is very lucky not to have had a lengthy ban this season.
As said previously, he grabbed someone by the collar, wasn't long later that Bird was back on the pitch having a fight.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:44 pm
atomic wrote:
Actually the only one who knew Birds condition was the doctor who let him back on. I'm not condoning Actons action in the same way I'm not condoning cheating,but lets at least have all the factual evidence on the table first before passing judgement.
Which, I suspect, is why the club has asked for another week to gather evidence.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:45 pm
brearley84 wrote:
acton knew about bird's condition then before lifting him up by the scruff of the neck?? when he retires he should become a doctor..seems he has the skills already
Well of course he did! don't forget Jamie's disciplinary record suggest he's the dirtiest player in the league so, he's bound to know the best course of action having completed a cheap shot and, injuring an opponent is to fake injury and hope for the best
Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:54 pm
The best course of action for Leigh is, get the best Brief they can afford, get rid of the Sky commentary, speak to the people involved and find some precedents to present his mitigation!
