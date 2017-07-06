Alan wrote:

If only he could do that, and it's looking increasingly like he can't, I still feel he would be international potential.



Do you remember Richard Moore, when he was with us in 2005 SL? His attitude was not dissimilar to Jamie's. After he left us, he had a spell out of the game, and took a labouring job. He reckoned that was the biggest shock to his life that he had ever experienced and then realised how fortunate he had been to enjoy the privilege of being a professional sportsman, instead of grafting for a living. I believe his attitude changed after that. He still played hard, but cut out much of the silliness that is now blighting Acton's game.