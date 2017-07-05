|
kirkhall wrote:
Welcome to our Forum, what club do you support? perhaps I can offer some opinions on your players!
My team is Leeds and ferres served 6 games and rightly so. Actons big hard man attitude has seen him in trouble far far too much for his age.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:53 pm
brearley84 wrote:
it was shocking from acton
you can go picking up a player thats concussed, even worse he could have broken bones in his neck due to acton, luckily all involved is ok but could have been very different.
and yes bird is a dirty player but still cant defend acton on what he did deserves a big ban 6 games
Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.
Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.
He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.
What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?
Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.
It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions
Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:04 pm
Cokey
davo1979 wrote:
Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:35 pm
ColD
davo1979 wrote:
Some very valid points put over there, but do you honestly think Acton was even contemplating the situation at the time
Hope there is a good outcome from our point of view but I have my doubts
Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:41 pm
Alan
ColD wrote:
Some very valid points put over there, but do you honestly think Acton was even contemplating the situation at the time Hope there is a good outcome from our point of view but I have my doubts
Me too Col. I can't see how he can get out of this one. At the end of the day, his actions simply can't be defended, whatever their motivation, or the state of Bird's health.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:05 pm
Alan wrote:
Me too Col. I can't see how he can get out of this one. At the end of the day, his actions simply can't be defended, whatever their motivation, or the state of Bird's health.
Thats his weakness,he still needs to learn to pipe that aggression with ball in hand. Not continually off the ball.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:16 am
Aggression is good but you have to learn to keep a cap on it Acton deserves everything he gets there should be no complaints from anyone at or involved with the club. The way rugby going we will end up playing tick and pass In a few years
Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:27 am
Alan
atomic wrote:
Thats his weakness,he still needs to learn to pipe that aggression with ball in hand. Not continually off the ball.
If only he could do that, and it's looking increasingly like he can't, I still feel he would be international potential.
Do you remember Richard Moore, when he was with us in 2005 SL? His attitude was not dissimilar to Jamie's. After he left us, he had a spell out of the game, and took a labouring job. He reckoned that was the biggest shock to his life that he had ever experienced and then realised how fortunate he had been to enjoy the privilege of being a professional sportsman, instead of grafting for a living. I believe his attitude changed after that. He still played hard, but cut out much of the silliness that is now blighting Acton's game.
