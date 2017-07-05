WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Acton again

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Acton again

 
Post a reply

Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:23 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 180
kirkhall wrote:
Welcome to our Forum, what club do you support? perhaps I can offer some opinions on your players!

My team is Leeds and ferres served 6 games and rightly so. Actons big hard man attitude has seen him in trouble far far too much for his age.

Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:53 pm
davo1979 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 08, 2007 7:11 pm
Posts: 795
Location: West Stand
brearley84 wrote:
it was shocking from acton

you can go picking up a player thats concussed, even worse he could have broken bones in his neck due to acton, luckily all involved is ok but could have been very different.

and yes bird is a dirty player but still cant defend acton on what he did deserves a big ban 6 games


Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.

Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.

He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.

What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?

Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.

It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions
People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas.

Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:04 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2722
Location: LEYTH
davo1979 wrote:
Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.

Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.

He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.

What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?

Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.

It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions


:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Image Image Image

Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:35 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5429
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
davo1979 wrote:
Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.

Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.

He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.

What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?

Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.

It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions


Some very valid points put over there, but do you honestly think Acton was even contemplating the situation at the time
Hope there is a good outcome from our point of view but I have my doubts :( :(
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:41 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9549
Location: Deep in Leytherland
ColD wrote:
Some very valid points put over there, but do you honestly think Acton was even contemplating the situation at the time
Hope there is a good outcome from our point of view but I have my doubts :( :(



Me too Col. I can't see how he can get out of this one. At the end of the day, his actions simply can't be defended, whatever their motivation, or the state of Bird's health.

Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:05 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3610
Alan wrote:
Me too Col. I can't see how he can get out of this one. At the end of the day, his actions simply can't be defended, whatever their motivation, or the state of Bird's health.


Thats his weakness,he still needs to learn to pipe that aggression with ball in hand. Not continually off the ball.
Image

Re: Acton again

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:16 am
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 101
Aggression is good but you have to learn to keep a cap on it Acton deserves everything he gets there should be no complaints from anyone at or involved with the club. The way rugby going we will end up playing tick and pass In a few years

Re: Acton again

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:27 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9549
Location: Deep in Leytherland
atomic wrote:
Thats his weakness,he still needs to learn to pipe that aggression with ball in hand. Not continually off the ball.


If only he could do that, and it's looking increasingly like he can't, I still feel he would be international potential.

Do you remember Richard Moore, when he was with us in 2005 SL? His attitude was not dissimilar to Jamie's. After he left us, he had a spell out of the game, and took a labouring job. He reckoned that was the biggest shock to his life that he had ever experienced and then realised how fortunate he had been to enjoy the privilege of being a professional sportsman, instead of grafting for a living. I believe his attitude changed after that. He still played hard, but cut out much of the silliness that is now blighting Acton's game.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Genehunt, gunners guns13, new times, scrum, shadrack, whoateallthetries? and 121 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,1231,54576,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM