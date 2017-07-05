taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm

Posts: 180



kirkhall wrote: Welcome to our Forum, what club do you support? perhaps I can offer some opinions on your players!

My team is Leeds and ferres served 6 games and rightly so. Actons big hard man attitude has seen him in trouble far far too much for his age. My team is Leeds and ferres served 6 games and rightly so. Actons big hard man attitude has seen him in trouble far far too much for his age. davo1979

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Dec 08, 2007 7:11 pm

Posts: 795

Location: West Stand

brearley84 wrote: it was shocking from acton



you can go picking up a player thats concussed, even worse he could have broken bones in his neck due to acton, luckily all involved is ok but could have been very different.



and yes bird is a dirty player but still cant defend acton on what he did deserves a big ban 6 games



Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.



Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.



He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.



What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?



Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.



It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas. Cokey

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 2722

Location: LEYTH

davo1979 wrote: Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.



Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.



He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.



What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?



Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.



It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions



ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5429

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

davo1979 wrote: Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.



Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.



He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.



What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?



Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.



It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions



Some very valid points put over there, but do you honestly think Acton was even contemplating the situation at the time

Hope there is a good outcome from our point of view but I have my doubts Some very valid points put over there, but do you honestly think Acton was even contemplating the situation at the timeHope there is a good outcome from our point of view but I have my doubts Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9549

Location: Deep in Leytherland

ColD wrote:

Hope there is a good outcome from our point of view but I have my doubts Some very valid points put over there, but do you honestly think Acton was even contemplating the situation at the time





Me too Col. I can't see how he can get out of this one. At the end of the day, his actions simply can't be defended, whatever their motivation, or the state of Bird's health. Me too Col. I can't see how he can get out of this one. At the end of the day, his actions simply can't be defended, whatever their motivation, or the state of Bird's health. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 3610

Alan wrote: Me too Col. I can't see how he can get out of this one. At the end of the day, his actions simply can't be defended, whatever their motivation, or the state of Bird's health.



Thats his weakness,he still needs to learn to pipe that aggression with ball in hand. Not continually off the ball. Thats his weakness,he still needs to learn to pipe that aggression with ball in hand. Not continually off the ball. Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 101

Aggression is good but you have to learn to keep a cap on it Acton deserves everything he gets there should be no complaints from anyone at or involved with the club. The way rugby going we will end up playing tick and pass In a few years Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9549

Location: Deep in Leytherland

atomic wrote: Thats his weakness,he still needs to learn to pipe that aggression with ball in hand. Not continually off the ball.



If only he could do that, and it's looking increasingly like he can't, I still feel he would be international potential.



