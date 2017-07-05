brearley84 wrote: it was shocking from acton



you can go picking up a player thats concussed, even worse he could have broken bones in his neck due to acton, luckily all involved is ok but could have been very different.



and yes bird is a dirty player but still cant defend acton on what he did deserves a big ban 6 games

Yes and if my Aunty had balls she would be my uncle.Fed up of all this 'if he had a broken neck' rubbish, he didn't, his arms and legs were moving, you don't need to be a doctor to work that out.He also wasn't concussed, as the head test and Catalans doctor proved. So essentially Jamie grabbed the shirt of a player on the floor who went down to avoid a sin binning.What if birds late and high challenge had hit Ben in the temple rather than his nose, he could've had brain damage or worse?Now don't get me wrong it's poor sportsmanship but wow, some people, including our own supporters, need to get a grip.It's the mock outrage and online histrionics that will determine the length of his ban rather than his actions