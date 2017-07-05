kirkhall

Has Jamie ever hurt anyone who required to miss many games? you know like, O'Loughlin/ Anniken or Ferris/ Gildart ..... and so on ? Snowy

kirkhall wrote:

Jamie is positioned just to the left of Reynolds before Bird comes in with his late high shot! ( oh yes it was, do you think a Leigh player, Hock or Acton for instance, would have been allowed to execute that assault on say, Luke Walsh?) Jamie is watching Bird all the way and when Ben Reynolds drops to the floor with Blood running from his nose, Jaime goes over and lifts Bird a few inches off the ground by his shirt and then, shoves him back down.

I believe Bird is playing 'dead' thinking he will get a card for his cynical late hit Ben and, Jamie thinks that too!!

It would be interesting if the 'concussed' Bird had anything to say to Jamie? I heard that he had?

Its funny why you say that because i thought the same thing.



I didnt think Birds tackle was late to be honest, but it was unauthodox, high and at the time, I too thought he was feigning injury expecting a card for what he did.



But, Acton is a complete and UTTER TOOL !! This is where the club can do something about it, but they probably wont which is the main reason why our discipline is poor and we have the reputation to boot !!



He has been our best and most penetrating forward when available but what are the club doing about this ? Poor discipline has led to us losing at least 4 games and yet again this was one of them.



Win them 4 games ? Yes, I am sure everyone gets my drift !!!



A wind up merchant but a good lad.





:lol:[/quote]



[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]



OOpps - nowt changes !!



[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!

Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!

Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!

Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!

Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b] kirkhall

brearley84 wrote: it was shocking from acton



you can go picking up a player thats concussed, even worse he could have broken bones in his neck due to acton, luckily all involved is ok but could have been very different.



and yes bird is a dirty player but still cant defend acton on what he did deserves a big ban 6 games



But this is the area of contention, was Bird concussed ? did he look concussed walking off the field to you?

Is there a chance he 'could' have been faking it or not and, did you think Bird swivelled his body before impact to connect with Reynolds via his shoulder, Acton was right at the side of the incident and also, was it a Foul tackle?

He passed the concussion assessment and was allowed back onto the pitch - almost just in time to get tangled with Crooks! He passed the concussion assessment and was allowed back onto the pitch - almost just in time to get tangled with Crooks! Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network



i've no dog in this fight, i dont particularly care for either player, but having just this second watch it, there is no way you can say it was a late challenge, it was a clash of heads, accidental, acton has then broke concussion and injury protocol going over and picking him up like that, which is a major major thing these days, He will definitely get teh book thrown at him.



the other thing that i haven't seen mentioned at all, was that he very nearly picked reynolds up as he walked back as well, he had hold of his shirt material and let go as if he realised he was bound to get in in the poop.



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game." PrinterThe Cheeky half-back



