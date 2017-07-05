WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:32 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1365
Location: Near Leyth
Has Jamie ever hurt anyone who required to miss many games? you know like, O'Loughlin/ Anniken or Ferris/ Gildart ..... and so on ?

Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:35 pm
Snowy User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7039
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
kirkhall wrote:
Its not took long for our fans to join in with the rest of other teams fans criticism has it? I was at the game so I didn't really see the incident and I have had to watch it back on TV on, by trial by Clarke, O'Connor and Arthur!!
Jamie is positioned just to the left of Reynolds before Bird comes in with his late high shot! ( oh yes it was, do you think a Leigh player, Hock or Acton for instance, would have been allowed to execute that assault on say, Luke Walsh?) Jamie is watching Bird all the way and when Ben Reynolds drops to the floor with Blood running from his nose, Jaime goes over and lifts Bird a few inches off the ground by his shirt and then, shoves him back down.
I believe Bird is playing 'dead' thinking he will get a card for his cynical late hit Ben and, Jamie thinks that too!!
It would be interesting if the 'concussed' Bird had anything to say to Jamie? I heard that he had?
It was Bird who instigated this 'collision' and, there was only one player injured in it! that's Ben Reynolds, with a busted nose :evil:


Its funny why you say that because i thought the same thing.

I didnt think Birds tackle was late to be honest, but it was unauthodox, high and at the time, I too thought he was feigning injury expecting a card for what he did.

But, Acton is a complete and UTTER TOOL !! This is where the club can do something about it, but they probably wont which is the main reason why our discipline is poor and we have the reputation to boot !!

He has been our best and most penetrating forward when available but what are the club doing about this ? Poor discipline has led to us losing at least 4 games and yet again this was one of them.

Win them 4 games ? Yes, I am sure everyone gets my drift !!!

Acton wont get 8 games as Bird will probably come clean. I believe he told Acton 'Where to go' when he came up to him so lets see what happens.
Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:43 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1365
Location: Near Leyth
brearley84 wrote:
it was shocking from acton

you can go picking up a player thats concussed, even worse he could have broken bones in his neck due to acton, luckily all involved is ok but could have been very different.

and yes bird is a dirty player but still cant defend acton on what he did deserves a big ban 6 games


But this is the area of contention, was Bird concussed ? did he look concussed walking off the field to you?
Is there a chance he 'could' have been faking it or not and, did you think Bird swivelled his body before impact to connect with Reynolds via his shoulder, Acton was right at the side of the incident and also, was it a Foul tackle?
I wonder what Ben Reynolds thought of Birds 'tackle' or, Jamie's action?

Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:47 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9542
Location: Deep in Leytherland
kirkhall wrote:
But this is the area of contention, was Bird concussed ? did he look concussed walking off the field to you?
Is there a chance he 'could' have been faking it or not and, did you think Bird swivelled his body before impact to connect with Reynolds via his shoulder, Acton was right at the side of the incident and also, was it a Foul tackle?
I wonder what Ben Reynolds thought of Birds 'tackle' or, Jamie's action?


He passed the concussion assessment and was allowed back onto the pitch - almost just in time to get tangled with Crooks!

Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:11 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35352
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Snowy wrote:
Its funny why you say that because i thought the same thing.

I didnt think Birds tackle was late to be honest, but it was unauthodox, high and at the time, I too thought he was feigning injury expecting a card for what he did.

But, Acton is a complete and UTTER TOOL !! This is where the club can do something about it, but they probably wont which is the main reason why our discipline is poor and we have the reputation to boot !!

He has been our best and most penetrating forward when available but what are the club doing about this ? Poor discipline has led to us losing at least 4 games and yet again this was one of them.

Win them 4 games ? Yes, I am sure everyone gets my drift !!!

Acton wont get 8 games as Bird will probably come clean. I believe he told Acton 'Where to go' when he came up to him so lets see what happens.


i've no dog in this fight, i dont particularly care for either player, but having just this second watch it, there is no way you can say it was a late challenge, it was a clash of heads, accidental, acton has then broke concussion and injury protocol going over and picking him up like that, which is a major major thing these days, He will definitely get teh book thrown at him.

the other thing that i haven't seen mentioned at all, was that he very nearly picked reynolds up as he walked back as well, he had hold of his shirt material and let go as if he realised he was bound to get in in the poop.

Very very stupid decision from him.
Re: Acton again

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:54 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 522
kirkhall wrote:
But this is the area of contention, was Bird concussed ? did he look concussed walking off the field to you?
Is there a chance he 'could' have been faking it or not and, did you think Bird swivelled his body before impact to connect with Reynolds via his shoulder, Acton was right at the side of the incident and also, was it a Foul tackle?
I wonder what Ben Reynolds thought of Birds 'tackle' or, Jamie's action?


Doesn't matter if minutes later we find out Bird is fine, in those 2/3 secs immediately after the incident you don't know and this is why you should never touch a player that went down like that.
