Its not took long for our fans to join in with the rest of other teams fans criticism has it? I was at the game so I didn't really see the incident and I have had to watch it back on TV on, by trial by Clarke, O'Connor and Arthur!!Jamie is positioned just to the left of Reynolds before Bird comes in with his late high shot! ( oh yes it was, do you think a Leigh player, Hock or Acton for instance, would have been allowed to execute that assault on say, Luke Walsh?) Jamie is watching Bird all the way and when Ben Reynolds drops to the floor with Blood running from his nose, Jaime goes over and lifts Bird a few inches off the ground by his shirt and then, shoves him back down.I believe Bird is playing 'dead' thinking he will get a card for his cynical late hit Ben and, Jamie thinks that too!!It would be interesting if the 'concussed' Bird had anything to say to Jamie? I heard that he had?It was Bird who instigated this 'collision' and, there was only one player injured in it! that's Ben Reynolds, with a busted nose