Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:25 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
westleighjim wrote:
Jamie Acton's disciplinary case has been put back until 11 July, after his club Leigh Centurions requested more time to prepare for the hearing.WHY for god sake he's guilty move on


Suspect they'll be pleading guilty but disputing the grade. Which is exactly what they should be doing imo.

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:10 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
davo1979 wrote:
My thoughts exactly, let's hope the extra week gives him the time to put a good case together.

Or a cheeky phonecall with a (sorry Greg you know with my record I was only joking) please will you send a good character reference letter to red hall. Once again thanks Greg! :BOOHOO:

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:52 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Do you think you lot are shelling out for a proper lawyer to try build a case? Thats the only reason I can see you lot postponing it

It wont make Leigh look good and will probably be heavily criticised if Im right, but tbf I cant really blame you for trying when you could be scrapping to avoid relegation

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:38 am
davo1979 User avatar
leedsnsouths wrote:
Do you think you lot are shelling out for a proper lawyer to try build a case? Thats the only reason I can see you lot postponing it

It wont make Leigh look good and will probably be heavily criticised if Im right, but tbf I cant really blame you for trying when you could be scrapping to avoid relegation


Our Chief exec is a sports lawyer.

I would hope he can get the charge and therefore the ban downgraded to something like 3 games...
People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:41 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
davo1979 wrote:
Our Chief exec is a sports lawyer.

I would hope he can get the charge and therefore the ban downgraded to something like 3 games...


Doubt it will be downgraded to 3. 5-6 is best we could hope for I reckon.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:48 am
Peter Kay User avatar
davo1979 wrote:
Our Chief exec is a sports lawyer.

I would hope he can get the charge and therefore the ban downgraded to something like 3 games...


I hope performs better than the court cases he lost with Kay et al
Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:12 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Peter Kay wrote:
I hope performs better than the court cases he lost with Kay et al



What were you up for Peter, and how long did you get? :wink:

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:21 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Its not took long for our fans to join in with the rest of other teams fans criticism has it? I was at the game so I didn't really see the incident and I have had to watch it back on TV on, by trial by Clarke, O'Connor and Arthur!!
Jamie is positioned just to the left of Reynolds before Bird comes in with his late high shot! ( oh yes it was, do you think a Leigh player, Hock or Acton for instance, would have been allowed to execute that assault on say, Luke Walsh?) Jamie is watching Bird all the way and when Ben Reynolds drops to the floor with Blood running from his nose, Jaime goes over and lifts Bird a few inches off the ground by his shirt and then, shoves him back down.
I believe Bird is playing 'dead' thinking he will get a card for his cynical late hit Ben and, Jamie thinks that too!!
It would be interesting if the 'concussed' Bird had anything to say to Jamie? I heard that he had?
It was Bird who instigated this 'collision' and, there was only one player injured in it! that's Ben Reynolds, with a busted nose :evil:

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:26 pm
kirkhall User avatar
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Or a cheeky phonecall with a (sorry Greg you know with my record I was only joking) please will you send a good character reference letter to red hall. Once again thanks Greg! :BOOHOO:

Welcome to our Forum, what club do you support? perhaps I can offer some opinions on your players!
