Alan wrote: With the benefit of hindsight, the move to release Weston doesn't look so good now, thanks to Jamie. I dread to think what will happen if another prop gets injured or suspended and think we need another prop before the play-offs.

Agree we need a prop, but which props are available? Especially given we have filled our overseas spots. Maybe Langi's arrival means there'll be no need for Tickle or even Vea to play second row any more.