GUBRATS wrote: Yes Jamie shouldn't have touched Bird , but he did , no doubt unhappy at what most likely was a deliberate attack on a team mate by the biggest sh*thouse in SL , later in the match he looked to be twisting Crooks leg which resulted in the sin binning and punched Fleming as third man into the tackle



But it seems the pitchforks are out en masse for Jamie , and indeed for us from the wider RL fans fraternity



Yes it's frustrating to probably lose him again most likely for the season , but I'd still want to keep him , overal his discipline has improved apart from some silly stuff , he kept his head when the scuffle broke out and when he seemed to be targeted as the Cats celebrated a try

I accept totally that Jamie was very, very wrong to do what he did, and that he will pay the price for it. I am completely at a loss to understand how Bird appears not to have been cited for the awful challenge on Reynolds, that incensed Acton. Even if it was "accidental" the fact is that Reynolds picked up a nasty facial injury in the incident. How does that happen to a player who had kicked the ball? Surely Bird's "challenge" was late (the ball had gone) - and it was most definitely high! The Disciplinary talk about "potential for injury" when they dole out suspensions. Well, that challenge by Bird fully realised the "potential for injury" yet he gets away with it!!