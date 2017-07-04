|
I have seen the exact same thing happen in the nrl, but cannot remember the players involved,but im sure the "guilty " player didn't get anything like eight match ban.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:48 am
kiwileyther wrote:
I have seen the exact same thing happen in the nrl, but cannot remember the players involved,but im sure the "guilty " player didn't get anything like eight match ban.
The incident has even made it into the Aussie press.At least now he wont be getting sent off in the play off games.What was his disciplinary record like before he came to Leigh ?
Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:30 am
mapleyther wrote:
He is lucky that Greg Bird didn't actually have a serious neck injury as that would have been a sine die incident. It's indefensible. What kind of example is that to kids? I love what he does when he is on the pitch, but time to get rid, how many chances does the guy need? We also don't need Derek trying to make light of something like this.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:47 am
Acton will get the book thrown at him due to him being a repeat offender. I like the player he been the player of season in my opinion but the dicipline lets him down there no excuse for what he did he will just have to sit back and take what's thrown at him he will be a big loss in the 8s though.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:18 am
Yes Jamie shouldn't have touched Bird , but he did , no doubt unhappy at what most likely was a deliberate attack on a team mate by the biggest sh*thouse in SL , later in the match he looked to be twisting Crooks leg which resulted in the sin binning and punched Fleming as third man into the tackle
But it seems the pitchforks are out en masse for Jamie , and indeed for us from the wider RL fans fraternity
Yes it's frustrating to probably lose him again most likely for the season , but I'd still want to keep him , overal his discipline has improved apart from some silly stuff , he kept his head when the scuffle broke out and when he seemed to be targeted as the Cats celebrated a try
Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:32 am
GUBRATS wrote:
Yes Jamie shouldn't have touched Bird , but he did , no doubt unhappy at what most likely was a deliberate attack on a team mate by the biggest sh*thouse in SL , later in the match he looked to be twisting Crooks leg which resulted in the sin binning and punched Fleming as third man into the tackle
But it seems the pitchforks are out en masse for Jamie , and indeed for us from the wider RL fans fraternity
Yes it's frustrating to probably lose him again most likely for the season , but I'd still want to keep him , overal his discipline has improved apart from some silly stuff , he kept his head when the scuffle broke out and when he seemed to be targeted as the Cats celebrated a try
I accept totally that Jamie was very, very wrong to do what he did, and that he will pay the price for it. I am completely at a loss to understand how Bird appears not to have been cited for the awful challenge on Reynolds, that incensed Acton. Even if it was "accidental" the fact is that Reynolds picked up a nasty facial injury in the incident. How does that happen to a player who had kicked the ball? Surely Bird's "challenge" was late (the ball had gone) - and it was most definitely high! The Disciplinary talk about "potential for injury" when they dole out suspensions. Well, that challenge by Bird fully realised the "potential for injury" yet he gets away with it!!
Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:13 am
4 pages and not one comment from you - as soon as Dereks name is mentioned here you are, that is one very bitter pill you have swallowed Hun
Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:56 am
With the benefit of hindsight, the move to release Weston doesn't look so good now, thanks to Jamie. I dread to think what will happen if another prop gets injured or suspended and think we need another prop before the play-offs.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:58 am
Daynes, got knee ligament damage so wouldn't have been available anyway.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:02 am
Alan wrote:
With the benefit of hindsight, the move to release Weston doesn't look so good now, thanks to Jamie. I dread to think what will happen if another prop gets injured or suspended and think we need another prop before the play-offs.
I agree Alan, another prop is paramount now.
