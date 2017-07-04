WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Acton again

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Acton again

 
Post a reply

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:16 am
kiwileyther Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 29, 2008 6:58 am
Posts: 199
I have seen the exact same thing happen in the nrl, but cannot remember the players involved,but im sure the "guilty " player didn't get anything like eight match ban.

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:48 am
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 589
kiwileyther wrote:
I have seen the exact same thing happen in the nrl, but cannot remember the players involved,but im sure the "guilty " player didn't get anything like eight match ban.

The incident has even made it into the Aussie press.At least now he wont be getting sent off in the play off games.What was his disciplinary record like before he came to Leigh ?

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:30 am
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 929
mapleyther wrote:
He is lucky that Greg Bird didn't actually have a serious neck injury as that would have been a sine die incident. It's indefensible. What kind of example is that to kids? I love what he does when he is on the pitch, but time to get rid, how many chances does the guy need? We also don't need Derek trying to make light of something like this.



:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:47 am
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 98
Acton will get the book thrown at him due to him being a repeat offender. I like the player he been the player of season in my opinion but the dicipline lets him down there no excuse for what he did he will just have to sit back and take what's thrown at him he will be a big loss in the 8s though.

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:18 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1586
Yes Jamie shouldn't have touched Bird , but he did , no doubt unhappy at what most likely was a deliberate attack on a team mate by the biggest sh*thouse in SL , later in the match he looked to be twisting Crooks leg which resulted in the sin binning and punched Fleming as third man into the tackle

But it seems the pitchforks are out en masse for Jamie , and indeed for us from the wider RL fans fraternity

Yes it's frustrating to probably lose him again most likely for the season , but I'd still want to keep him , overal his discipline has improved apart from some silly stuff , he kept his head when the scuffle broke out and when he seemed to be targeted as the Cats celebrated a try
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:32 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9528
Location: Deep in Leytherland
GUBRATS wrote:
Yes Jamie shouldn't have touched Bird , but he did , no doubt unhappy at what most likely was a deliberate attack on a team mate by the biggest sh*thouse in SL , later in the match he looked to be twisting Crooks leg which resulted in the sin binning and punched Fleming as third man into the tackle

But it seems the pitchforks are out en masse for Jamie , and indeed for us from the wider RL fans fraternity

Yes it's frustrating to probably lose him again most likely for the season , but I'd still want to keep him , overal his discipline has improved apart from some silly stuff , he kept his head when the scuffle broke out and when he seemed to be targeted as the Cats celebrated a try


I accept totally that Jamie was very, very wrong to do what he did, and that he will pay the price for it. I am completely at a loss to understand how Bird appears not to have been cited for the awful challenge on Reynolds, that incensed Acton. Even if it was "accidental" the fact is that Reynolds picked up a nasty facial injury in the incident. How does that happen to a player who had kicked the ball? Surely Bird's "challenge" was late (the ball had gone) - and it was most definitely high! The Disciplinary talk about "potential for injury" when they dole out suspensions. Well, that challenge by Bird fully realised the "potential for injury" yet he gets away with it!!

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:13 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5423
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
mish wrote:
This. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:


4 pages and not one comment from you - as soon as Dereks name is mentioned here you are, that is one very bitter pill you have swallowed Hun
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:56 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9528
Location: Deep in Leytherland
With the benefit of hindsight, the move to release Weston doesn't look so good now, thanks to Jamie. I dread to think what will happen if another prop gets injured or suspended and think we need another prop before the play-offs.

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:58 am
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2577
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Daynes, got knee ligament damage so wouldn't have been available anyway.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Acton again

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:02 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3602
Alan wrote:
With the benefit of hindsight, the move to release Weston doesn't look so good now, thanks to Jamie. I dread to think what will happen if another prop gets injured or suspended and think we need another prop before the play-offs.


I agree Alan, another prop is paramount now.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ColD, davo1979, Hampo, JackDiggle, Mookachaka, moxi1, propforward 2338, RAB-2411, RyoWidnes, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, the stella kid, tiptop, Twitch and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,2121,78176,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM