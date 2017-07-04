He is lucky that Greg Bird didn't actually have a serious neck injury as that would have been a sine die incident. It's indefensible. What kind of example is that to kids? I love what he does when he is on the pitch, but time to get rid, how many chances does the guy need? We also don't need Derek trying to make light of something like this.
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020 Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022
Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025
Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh
//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/
[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.
He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.