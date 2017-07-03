JENKY wrote: How can Bird get off scot free for the incident that started this?

At best a totally reckless challenge, at worst a calculated attempt to take out Leigh's playmaker.

That's how I saw it Jenky. The fact is that Reynolds picked up a facial injury (he had plugs up his nose for a long time after) and I can't see how that can legitimately happen, to someone who has already kicked the ball. Even if the challenge was 'accidental' it was certainly reckless and didn't just have the potential for injury - the recipient of the challenge WAS injured and received treatment for some considerable time afterwards. Bird also did not want to leave the pitch.That said, I believe Acton deserves what is coming to him. What he did was highly dangerous - he couldn't possibly have known whether Bird was injured or not.