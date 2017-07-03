WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Acton again

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:54 pm
Alan





JENKY wrote:
How can Bird get off scot free for the incident that started this?
At best a totally reckless challenge, at worst a calculated attempt to take out Leigh's playmaker.



That's how I saw it Jenky. The fact is that Reynolds picked up a facial injury (he had plugs up his nose for a long time after) and I can't see how that can legitimately happen, to someone who has already kicked the ball. Even if the challenge was 'accidental' it was certainly reckless and didn't just have the potential for injury - the recipient of the challenge WAS injured and received treatment for some considerable time afterwards. Bird also did not want to leave the pitch.

That said, I believe Acton deserves what is coming to him. What he did was highly dangerous - he couldn't possibly have known whether Bird was injured or not.

Re: Acton again

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:05 pm
ColD





hezza1969 wrote:
Just watched the video, he will cop a ban but I would think it will be at the lower end of the scale.


Well as I see it the lower end of that scale is 8, seems harsh to me, I actually thought little of it at the time - but in the cold light of day you can see why he is being hung for it.

And it's hardly even pleading not guilty because it's there on camera, so unless he claims he was trying to wake him up he's done I'm afraid

Although this is the RFL so who knows.
Re: Acton again

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:40 pm
Alan





ColD wrote:
Well as I see it the lower end of that scale is 8, seems harsh to me, I actually thought little of it at the time - but in the cold light of day you can see why he is being hung for it.

And it's hardly even pleading not guilty because it's there on camera, so unless he claims he was trying to wake him up he's done I'm afraid

Although this is the RFL so who knows.


Could argue that he was about to give him the kiss of life! Anything can happen after the ridiculous Tony Gigot two finger/three finger debacle last week! :wink:

Re: Acton again

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:47 pm
mapleyther






He is lucky that Greg Bird didn't actually have a serious neck injury as that would have been a sine die incident. It's indefensible. What kind of example is that to kids? I love what he does when he is on the pitch, but time to get rid, how many chances does the guy need? We also don't need Derek trying to make light of something like this.

Re: Acton again

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:50 pm
ColD





Alan wrote:
Could argue that he was about to give him the kiss of life! Anything can happen after the ridiculous Tony Gigot two finger/three finger debacle last week! :wink:


Indeed, but in all honesty I think we know where this is heading :( :(

And does not help us going into the 8s - an injured prop or 2 and we are in the poop
Re: Acton again

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:02 pm
Budgiezilla






Yes Acton did it in the 'heat of the moment' but it was reckless/stupid. Physically didn't do that much, lifted his head up 12 inches, and shoved him back down. BUT Greg Budgie could have suffered a very serious injury in the 'collision ?' with Ben Reynolds.
Re: Acton again

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:23 pm
ColD





Budgiezilla wrote:
Yes Acton did it in the 'heat of the moment' but it was reckless/stupid. Physically didn't do that much, lifted his head up 12 inches, and shoved him back down. BUT Greg Budgie could have suffered a very serious injury in the 'collision ?' with Ben Reynolds.


Well the panel believe different- and our opinions count for diddly squit
Re: Acton again

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:38 pm
Jake the Peg





ColD wrote:
International potential,


I didn't realise he was scottish

Re: Acton again

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:53 pm
ColD





Jake the Peg wrote:
I didn't realise he was scottish


And what if he was, potential to play top level RL - now jog on back to a place that matters to you, which I believe is the Hull forum, we ain't going to see you again his season :WAVE: :WAVE:
