Alan wrote: Afraid he's brought it on himself. Surprised that Bird wasn't cited for what looked like a very reckless challenge, that obviously incensed Acton. there was another on Reynolds, leading to Hopkins first try.



Crooks a predictable Grade B punching, with TWO Catalans players, plus one Catalans who is charged with Grade C punching. And there's Richie Myler with a Grade A tripping - AGAIN! (NFA presumably, as it's only his SEVENTH such offence in his time at Catalans)

Coaches should be reading the riot act to Crooks, his lashing out cost us big time. Not least, Reynolds was clean through only for it to be called back. Was Bird sin binned in that incident? If not, have to ask how they can have three players cited for the punch up, and all stayed on the pitch!Don't know how many big bans we can absorb for Acton. He missed 14 games across 2 bans last season, and now could be done for the season. Sadly, he's our only front rower capable of being effective for more than 15 minutes at a timeMyler will get a ban for tripping now that he's injured anyway.