Looks like Beaumont is defending Acton judging by his Twitter post
You simply cannot do what Acton did,Beaumont should know better than condoning it too
I can see a big ban coming Acton's way
Derek john beaumont
@derek_beaumont
Replying to @dave_brookfield @Bulls1989
@jamie_acton was backing his half back after a cheap shot on him. Bird told him as he picked him up to love off so he let him go!
6:24 PM - 2 Jul 2017
