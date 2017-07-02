|
whatever got into his head going and lifting Birds head.Cant see him playing again this season after disciplinary see his latest bit of stupidity
Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:59 am
ColD
Wouldn't go that far, but dangerous and a complete brain fart moment - silly lad once again
Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:14 am
The RFL will look at his actions as putting another players health at risk and quite rightly make an example of him. I hope he is getting fined by the club for every game he misses through suspension. He's spent more time on the sidelines than he has on the pitch this season, through his own stupidity. I would go as far as saying he is one of the reasons we find ourselves bottom of the league, his unavailability and the penalties he has given away when he has played has cost us big time.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:19 am
I think the only thing hes stopped doing is patting players on the head.Got all the things needed to be a top class forward ,but he is a liability we cannot afford with a small squad
Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:48 am
mish
I didn't actually see the run up to this incident but what was he thinking? That lad could have had a neck injury and he had no right lifting him like that. I hope he's banned for the rest of the season. Silly, silly boy.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:08 am
Alan
I suspect he was thinking that Bird's challenge on Reynolds was reckless. But his action was absolutely stupid and dangerous, in the extreme. I am a big fan of his, as a player, but am coming to the conclusion that we can't afford to have him at our club.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:19 am
ColD
International potential, but have to say the club need to have a serious think, a very fine line as people were clamouring to sign him up long term when Hopkins re-signed.
Be interesting to see what the RFL make of the latest incident
Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:03 pm
Alan
I agree Col, but he definitely won't fulfil that potential, if he can't cut out the crazy things he consistently does. If it's possible, it is even worse in SL, where incidents are captured on camera from all sorts of angles. His physical presence will be sorely missed if (when) he gets another hefty ban.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:09 pm
JENKY
mish wrote:
I didn't actually see the run up to this incident .
Bird appereared to hit Ben Reynolds late and cynically , Ben was laid flat out on the floor with blood pumping out of his nose which looked as if it had been broken.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:11 pm
One of our moms!
Will be magic if he's still with us in championship nextseason
