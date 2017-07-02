Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1

whatever got into his head going and lifting Birds head.Cant see him playing again this season after disciplinary see his latest bit of stupidity ColD Silver RLFANS Member



propforward 2338 wrote: whatever got into his head going and lifting Birds head.Cant see him playing again this season after disciplinary see his latest bit of stupidity





Wouldn't go that far, but dangerous and a complete brain fart moment - silly lad once again

The RFL will look at his actions as putting another players health at risk and quite rightly make an example of him. I hope he is getting fined by the club for every game he misses through suspension. He's spent more time on the sidelines than he has on the pitch this season, through his own stupidity. I would go as far as saying he is one of the reasons we find ourselves bottom of the league, his unavailability and the penalties he has given away when he has played has cost us big time.



THECherry&Whites wrote: The RFL will look at his actions as putting another players health at risk and quite rightly make an example of him. I hope he is getting fined by the club for every game he misses through suspension. He's spent more time on the sidelines than he has on the pitch this season, through his own stupidity. I would go as far as saying he is one of the reasons we find ourselves bottom of the league, his unavailability and the penalties he has given away when he has played has cost us big time.

I think the only thing hes stopped doing is patting players on the head.Got all the things needed to be a top class forward ,but he is a liability we cannot afford with a small squad

I didn't actually see the run up to this incident but what was he thinking? That lad could have had a neck injury and he had no right lifting him like that. I hope he's banned for the rest of the season. Silly, silly boy.

George Orwell



mish wrote: I didn't actually see the run up to this incident but what was he thinking? That lad could have had a neck injury and he had no right lifting him like that. I hope he's banned for the rest of the season. Silly, silly boy.





I suspect he was thinking that Bird's challenge on Reynolds was reckless. But his action was absolutely stupid and dangerous, in the extreme. I am a big fan of his, as a player, but am coming to the conclusion that we can't afford to have him at our club.



Alan wrote: I suspect he was thinking that Bird's challenge on Reynolds was reckless. But his action was absolutely stupid and dangerous, in the extreme. I am a big fan of his, as a player, but am coming to the conclusion that we can't afford to have him at our club.



International potential, but have to say the club need to have a serious think, a very fine line as people were clamouring to sign him up long term when Hopkins re-signed.



International potential, but have to say the club need to have a serious think, a very fine line as people were clamouring to sign him up long term when Hopkins re-signed.

Be interesting to see what the RFL make of the latest incident



ColD wrote: International potential, but have to say the club need to have a serious think, a very fine line as people were clamouring to sign him up long term when Hopkins re-signed.

Be interesting to see what the RFL make of the latest incident



Be interesting to see what the RFL make of the latest incident



I agree Col, but he definitely won't fulfil that potential, if he can't cut out the crazy things he consistently does. If it's possible, it is even worse in SL, where incidents are captured on camera from all sorts of angles. His physical presence will be sorely missed if (when) he gets another hefty ban.

mish wrote: I didn't actually see the run up to this incident .



Bird appereared to hit Ben Reynolds late and cynically , Ben was laid flat out on the floor with blood pumping out of his nose which looked as if it had been broken.



'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'

