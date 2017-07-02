WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:27 am
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 587
whatever got into his head going and lifting Birds head.Cant see him playing again this season after disciplinary see his latest bit of stupidity

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:59 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5407
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
propforward 2338 wrote:
whatever got into his head going and lifting Birds head.Cant see him playing again this season after disciplinary see his latest bit of stupidity



Wouldn't go that far, but dangerous and a complete brain fart moment - silly lad once again
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:14 am
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2574
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
The RFL will look at his actions as putting another players health at risk and quite rightly make an example of him. I hope he is getting fined by the club for every game he misses through suspension. He's spent more time on the sidelines than he has on the pitch this season, through his own stupidity. I would go as far as saying he is one of the reasons we find ourselves bottom of the league, his unavailability and the penalties he has given away when he has played has cost us big time.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:19 am
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 587
THECherry&Whites wrote:
The RFL will look at his actions as putting another players health at risk and quite rightly make an example of him. I hope he is getting fined by the club for every game he misses through suspension. He's spent more time on the sidelines than he has on the pitch this season, through his own stupidity. I would go as far as saying he is one of the reasons we find ourselves bottom of the league, his unavailability and the penalties he has given away when he has played has cost us big time.

I think the only thing hes stopped doing is patting players on the head.Got all the things needed to be a top class forward ,but he is a liability we cannot afford with a small squad

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:48 am
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3372
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
I didn't actually see the run up to this incident but what was he thinking? That lad could have had a neck injury and he had no right lifting him like that. I hope he's banned for the rest of the season. Silly, silly boy.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:08 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9505
Location: Deep in Leytherland
mish wrote:
I didn't actually see the run up to this incident but what was he thinking? That lad could have had a neck injury and he had no right lifting him like that. I hope he's banned for the rest of the season. Silly, silly boy.



I suspect he was thinking that Bird's challenge on Reynolds was reckless. But his action was absolutely stupid and dangerous, in the extreme. I am a big fan of his, as a player, but am coming to the conclusion that we can't afford to have him at our club.

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:19 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5407
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Alan wrote:
I suspect he was thinking that Bird's challenge on Reynolds was reckless. But his action was absolutely stupid and dangerous, in the extreme. I am a big fan of his, as a player, but am coming to the conclusion that we can't afford to have him at our club.


International potential, but have to say the club need to have a serious think, a very fine line as people were clamouring to sign him up long term when Hopkins re-signed.

Be interesting to see what the RFL make of the latest incident
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:03 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9505
Location: Deep in Leytherland
ColD wrote:
International potential, but have to say the club need to have a serious think, a very fine line as people were clamouring to sign him up long term when Hopkins re-signed.

Be interesting to see what the RFL make of the latest incident


I agree Col, but he definitely won't fulfil that potential, if he can't cut out the crazy things he consistently does. If it's possible, it is even worse in SL, where incidents are captured on camera from all sorts of angles. His physical presence will be sorely missed if (when) he gets another hefty ban.

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:09 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4909
Location: At the seaside
mish wrote:
I didn't actually see the run up to this incident .


Bird appereared to hit Ben Reynolds late and cynically , Ben was laid flat out on the floor with blood pumping out of his nose which looked as if it had been broken.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Acton again

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:11 pm
mattwom Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2011 7:55 pm
Posts: 234
One of our moms!
Will be magic if he's still with us in championship nextseason :(

