Or thane wrote:
Wasn't the championship Salary cap raised to the same as super league? So we could afford the majority of the team if we did go down, I may be wrong about that but I know something increased?
Currie is running and back doing light training so I think we should see him back around the end of July for the Middle 8's.
I'd like to say there's no way we would be relegated but there's a very real danger of it, Hull KR, London and Bradford could cause havoc on their day
I'm hoping the Middle 8's will give us the Kick up the ass we need to start performing as I can't see us making the top 8. I'll still support them whatever but that ship has now sailed, hit an iceberg, sank, then exploded.
Bradford, seriously at least have a look at the Champ table before making comments like that - every likelihood they will be relegated to Champ one.
As a Leigh fan I only see HKR as a threat - but a very serious one, M8s are going through me very interesting, shame it sounds as though it's going to be binned ongoing