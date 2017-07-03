Or thane wrote:

Wasn't the championship Salary cap raised to the same as super league? So we could afford the majority of the team if we did go down, I may be wrong about that but I know something increased?Currie is running and back doing light training so I think we should see him back around the end of July for the Middle 8's.I'd like to say there's no way we would be relegated but there's a very real danger of it, Hull KR, London and Bradford could cause havoc on their dayI'm hoping the Middle 8's will give us the Kick up the ass we need to start performing as I can't see us making the top 8. I'll still support them whatever but that ship has now sailed, hit an iceberg, sank, then exploded.