WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injurys news

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Injurys news

 
Post a reply

Re: Injurys news

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:07 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5424
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Or thane wrote:
Wasn't the championship Salary cap raised to the same as super league? So we could afford the majority of the team if we did go down, I may be wrong about that but I know something increased?
Currie is running and back doing light training so I think we should see him back around the end of July for the Middle 8's.
I'd like to say there's no way we would be relegated but there's a very real danger of it, Hull KR, London and Bradford could cause havoc on their day :-(
I'm hoping the Middle 8's will give us the Kick up the ass we need to start performing as I can't see us making the top 8. I'll still support them whatever but that ship has now sailed, hit an iceberg, sank, then exploded.


Bradford, seriously :CRAZY: at least have a look at the Champ table before making comments like that - every likelihood they will be relegated to Champ one.

As a Leigh fan I only see HKR as a threat - but a very serious one, M8s are going through me very interesting, shame it sounds as though it's going to be binned ongoing
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Injurys news

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:14 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9528
Location: Deep in Leytherland
ratticusfinch wrote:
I actually think he could well be the difference between us staying up or going down - as it stands we're going down. This is a fully-fledged crisis.



Going down - are you serious?! just have a gander at the SL table. My club, Leigh, are below you and if anyone goes down, I can see it being us, the way we are losing to all and sundry around us in the table.

Unless TWO SL teams get relegated, of course! :wink:

Re: Injurys news

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:32 pm
Thelonius Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 12:45 pm
Posts: 4181
Location: Under the thumb!
Alan wrote:
Going down - are you serious?! just have a gander at the SL table. My club, Leigh, are below you and if anyone goes down, I can see it being us, the way we are losing to all and sundry around us in the table.

Unless TWO SL teams get relegated, of course! :wink:

Leigh, Widnes and Catalan are at least showing a bit of fight and even when they lose they're showing enough to suggest that they have a chance. Hull KR will be a threat to anyone, and I'm sure we'll be seen as a huge scalp for London, Featherstone, Toulouse or Halifax (whoever makes the 8s).

I'd like to think that when the reality of the situation hits the players, injured players come back and new players find their feet then we'll cruise through the middle eights, however if things don't change I can see us struggling to even make it into the MPG.
Eddie Hemmings said not wrote:
"Remember last time they were here, the Huddersfield Giants, they lost to a Luke Walsh drop goal. He's only scored four drop goals in his St Helens career has Luke Walsh and each and every one of them have been scored by Luke Walsh"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Barbed Wire, bbfc00, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, karetaker, Kiyan, leslie boyd, lister, moxi1, newgroundb4cas, Paul2812, Philth, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Thelonius, unknownlegend, Who are ya!!, wire_mad and 305 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,3771,87276,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM