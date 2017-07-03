Tiz Lad wrote:
Does anybody think that there'll be relegation clauses in some players contracts, the deluded hierarchy will have blindly assumed that they'd never be triggered.
If there are clauses, and Currie doesn't play again this season, may not see him in a Warrington shirt again if we get relegated, as there's no way a) Players like him, Hill, Clark will stick around playing championship rugby and b) Unless Uncle Simon is going to foot the bill, we couldn't afford them
League rules, all contracts null and void at time of relegation.