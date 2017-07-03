WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injurys news

Re: Injurys news

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:05 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 241
Tiz Lad wrote:
Does anybody think that there'll be relegation clauses in some players contracts, the deluded hierarchy will have blindly assumed that they'd never be triggered.

If there are clauses, and Currie doesn't play again this season, may not see him in a Warrington shirt again if we get relegated, as there's no way a) Players like him, Hill, Clark will stick around playing championship rugby and b) Unless Uncle Simon is going to foot the bill, we couldn't afford them


League rules, all contracts null and void at time of relegation.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Injurys news

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:13 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 391
Smith's Brolly wrote:
League rules, all contracts null and void at time of relegation.


Cheers, so if we're relegated we'll not see those players in a Warrington shirt again.

We will be able to play all games on Victoria Park then :CRAZY:

Re: Injurys news

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:28 pm
sandcat20
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 481
Location: On the therapist's couch
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
silver2 wrote:
How about Will Dagger? Any news?

club just tweeted that he's back in the gym this morning(on a bike though)


Pleased to hear that. Although I was at the other end of the ground it looked serious. Hope he makes a full recovery soon.
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!

Re: Injurys news

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:35 pm
Or thane
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 246
Wasn't the championship Salary cap raised to the same as super league? So we could afford the majority of the team if we did go down, I may be wrong about that but I know something increased?
Currie is running and back doing light training so I think we should see him back around the end of July for the Middle 8's.
I'd like to say there's no way we would be relegated but there's a very real danger of it, Hull KR, London and Bradford could cause havoc on their day :-(
I'm hoping the Middle 8's will give us the Kick up the ass we need to start performing as I can't see us making the top 8. I'll still support them whatever but that ship has now sailed, hit an iceberg, sank, then exploded.

Re: Injurys news

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:54 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3155
Location: newton-le-willows
It would be ironic if some of our players got on their bikes if we get relegated. They haven't exactly covered themselves in glory this year & i am sure that all our problems are not just down to Smith & Agar.

Re: Injurys news

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:18 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 241
Or thane wrote:
Wasn't the championship Salary cap raised to the same as super league? So we could afford the majority of the team if we did go down, I may be wrong about that

Salary cap is same across the three leagues afaik. Was increased last year in championship after Leigh pushed for promotion and streamlined in 2017.

No idea if cap is related to turnover, if it was, we do turn over more than 200% of cap.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
