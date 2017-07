zzhead wrote: It’ll be Leigh that go down, if anyone.



But then I had Warrington nailed on for the top 4, at the start of the season, so what do I know.



White knuckle ride end of the season now though - for sure.

I'm not so sure. Wire wasn't comfortable vs Cats. We just about held on.Leigh however piled points on Cats with some ease in France. They had conditions against them and was unlucky to get pipped.