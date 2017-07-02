I agree that he had a good game last night, but 5 minutes before the BT try, we were 10 metres from the try line on the second or third tackle and with ball in hand he decided to try a kick through that was hit too hard that it hit the boardings before any player got near the ball. Sometimes when he has too long to think about the play he sometimes fluffs his lines up, but his instinctive play can be devastating to the opposition as BTs try proved. We don`t need to score from every play the ball.