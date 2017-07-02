WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:33 am
musson




The last couple of weeks grix has had a mare under the bomb and received a fair bit of flack on here for it, the Salford game in particular was a nightmare for him, I think the opposition thought they had found a hole in our defence as he has being getting peppered ever since.
I don't see what we do in training but I am sure Grixy has being working on taking the high balls

He was targeted again last night but took everything thrown at him,

Well played Grixy

Re: Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:48 am
PopTart






Absolutely. Didn't put a foot wrong.


Re: Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:06 am
PopTart






Ironically he was the one who took the dummy for the first try. So one foot wrong...but he certainly made up for it.


Re: Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:01 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo






Pretty faultless under the bombs yesterday. His offload in the tackle for our 1st try was magic. Try out of nothing from Finn, Grix and Tupou.






Re: Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:16 am
musson




Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Pretty faultless under the bombs yesterday. His offload in the tackle for our 1st try was magic. Try out of nothing from Finn, Grix and Tupou.


Yes it was, his link play and creativity in attack were excellent, although have never being in question in fairness

His foot balling skills from that stray pass were top draw too

Re: Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:15 pm
westgaterunner




I agree that he had a good game last night, but 5 minutes before the BT try, we were 10 metres from the try line on the second or third tackle and with ball in hand he decided to try a kick through that was hit too hard that it hit the boardings before any player got near the ball. Sometimes when he has too long to think about the play he sometimes fluffs his lines up, but his instinctive play can be devastating to the opposition as BTs try proved. We don`t need to score from every play the ball.

Re: Grix

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:19 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo






Noticed on the highlights that that 1st try involved Wood with quick hands and brain too. Finn, Grix, Wood, Tupou.











   
