The last couple of weeks grix has had a mare under the bomb and received a fair bit of flack on here for it, the Salford game in particular was a nightmare for him, I think the opposition thought they had found a hole in our defence as he has being getting peppered ever since.

I don't see what we do in training but I am sure Grixy has being working on taking the high balls



He was targeted again last night but took everything thrown at him,



Well played Grixy