Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:33 am
musson




The last couple of weeks grix has had a mare under the bomb and received a fair bit of flack on here for it, the Salford game in particular was a nightmare for him, I think the opposition thought they had found a hole in our defence as he has being getting peppered ever since.
I don't see what we do in training but I am sure Grixy has being working on taking the high balls

He was targeted again last night but took everything thrown at him,

Well played Grixy

Re: Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:48 am
PopTart






Absolutely. Didn't put a foot wrong.
Re: Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:06 am
PopTart






Ironically he was the one who took the dummy for the first try. So one foot wrong...but he certainly made up for it.
Re: Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:01 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo






Pretty faultless under the bombs yesterday. His offload in the tackle for our 1st try was magic. Try out of nothing from Finn, Grix and Tupou.
