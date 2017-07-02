WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix

Grix

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:33 am
musson
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 503
The last couple of weeks grix has had a mare under the bomb and received a fair bit of flack on here for it, the Salford game in particular was a nightmare for him, I think the opposition thought they had found a hole in our defence as he has being getting peppered ever since.
I don't see what we do in training but I am sure Grixy has being working on taking the high balls

He was targeted again last night but took everything thrown at him,

Well played Grixy

