The grass is always greener (no pun intended, fellow sufferers!!!) etc. Remember before Mick?! Their partnership improved Hobbo too And that is acknowledged by a number of posters, mostly I guess those who do not use t'witter. And Dutton gave Mick an acknowledgement in his first commentary when he paraphrased Mick's "is he a trapeze artist" phrase immortalised by BCB as part of the lead in to the broadcast, which I thought was a good touch.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Google Adsense [Bot], Johnbulls, martinwildbull, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, riccado, RickyF1, roger daly, Spannerz and 149 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|