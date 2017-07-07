WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BCB/Mick

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:21 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 497
Location: Depends whose asking
YorkshireRider

Are you Pete's dad?

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:53 pm
YorkshireRider Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:20 pm
Posts: 2
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
YorkshireRider

Are you Pete's dad?


Nope I'm his mum you muppet. I'm not really Why are the comments on your site people moaning about everything. If you can do better then do it. Life is full of throwers and catchers. I hope Dutton And Hobbo do the game this Sunday and if they do then you lot will be happy because you will have something else to moan about

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:18 am
herr rigsby Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 274
[quote="YorkshireRider"]Nope I'm his mum you muppet. I'm not really Why are the comments on your site people moaning about everything. If you can do better then do it. Life is full of throwers and catchers. I hope Dutton And Hobbo do the game this Sunday and if they do then you lot will be happy because you will have something else to moan about[/quote]



Calm down dear

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:56 am
martinwildbull User avatar
Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1602
The grass is always greener (no pun intended, fellow sufferers!!!) etc. Remember before Mick?! Their partnership improved Hobbo too And that is acknowledged by a number of posters, mostly I guess those who do not use t'witter. And Dutton gave Mick an acknowledgement in his first commentary when he paraphrased Mick's "is he a trapeze artist" phrase immortalised by BCB as part of the lead in to the broadcast, which I thought was a good touch.
