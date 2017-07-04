Mick is an excellent commentator no doubt. The praise for him is totally justified.



I would just comment a little on the words about Pete Dutton & Mark Hobson though.

I don't know the two well, but I know them a little. And first and foremost they are Bradford Bulls through and through. They absolutely love this club just as much, if not more, than most of you on here. (Mick does too by the way)



I haven't heard the commentary much this season, as I'm usually at the game. I haven't heard the last two games with Pete doing it for example, apart from a bit of the pre-match stuff. I can't say how good a commentator they are because of that. But I do know that they are essentially fans providing a service to other fans, and I think some of the criticiscm is a little harsh. They're not professionals, they're not paid the Sky Money (if they're paid at all) so to expect them to be up there with pro commentators is ridiculous. They're doing their best to talk about the club they love to other fans who feel the same. So maybe give them a break while they hone their craft a little?



By all means shout for the return of Michael, as he's excellent at the job But maybe the criticism of those others doing the job is a little too much.