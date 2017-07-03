WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BCB/Mick

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:03 pm
exiledbull

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 10:18 am
Posts: 24
He is a Journalist and sports writer. Getting under peoples feet, digging for information and getting around people to talk is his job. Hobbo as much as he is passionate goes through states of depression, suicide, anger and elation all in 80 minutes! :)

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:05 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26833
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Maybe he's just on his holidays? Mick's a decent commentator. He may have put some noses out of joint but if that was the case it wouldn't be through malice, maybe just over-enthusiasm.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:26 pm
RAB-2411
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 135
DrFeelgood wrote:
I feel that anyone who criticizes Mick's commentary either hasn't heard him commentate or lets his often foolish social media presence cloud their judgement. He was sorely missed on the airwaves yesterday. Pete says the word "certainly" at a rate of about 10 times per minute. That becomes very irritating before long.


It certainly does :P

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:33 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26833
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
If Pete continues he should "certainly" contribute 10p to BullBuilder everytime he says it!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:29 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9463
Location: Bradbados
I think most commentators can be annoying to be honest. In a fast flowing game like Rugby league, especially on radio, it must be very difficult to avoid dropping into clichés in all the non-stop action. The (I assume) much more highly paid commentators on TV can't avoid it, even when double and tripple crewed and at their much less frenetic pace.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:35 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26833
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I agree Bulliac. All RL commentators have some cliches. Some more than others. I have a lot of respect for Ray French but he used to drive me nuts with all his cliches. I can now look back at them with affection:

"The 6 foot 2 inch, 15 stone ex Blackbrook, AMATEUR player!"

"He's a big lad he's a strong lad!"

"Has he got the legs to go all the way???"

"This is silly! No NEED for all 26 players to rush in there!"

"He's a real chunky nugget!" (Reserved for Andy Gregory).

"I used to play with his Dad!"

"These boots these days are like carpet slippers!"

Maybe Mick should get a few more cliches of his own?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:49 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9463
Location: Bradbados
Haha, yes I used to like Raymondo - though like a few on the Beeb, he went on about ten years past his sell by date. Though, I have to say, he was nearly as good a comentator as he was player and he was on hell of a player in his pomp. Always get the feeling that TV has to be much easier than radio though.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:57 pm
PHILISAN
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 483
DrFeelgood wrote:
I feel that anyone who criticizes Mick's commentary either hasn't heard him commentate or lets his often foolish social media presence cloud their judgement. He was sorely missed on the airwaves yesterday. Pete says the word "certainly" at a rate of about 10 times per minute. That becomes very irritating before long.

Not to mention..."and the ..refereeeeeee" :(

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:24 am
Surely not

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 63
Mick is a good commentator,and a keen amateur journo.

He likes the attention of being the go to man for scoops of info .We all know he is often wide of the mark and many times he is so vague he is simply covering all bases to give the illusion of being in the know

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:48 am
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1595
agreed, it's not the same, Mick is a good commentator, fuelled as noted above by being a fan too. Pete will improve though: there was one set against Fax when he hardly mentioned metres gained/ ptb position on field, so you had no idea whether we were struggling to get out of our 20 or threatening the fax line. Hobbo helped out from time to time too the first time they were paired, helping to paint the picture.
Previous

