I agree Bulliac. All RL commentators have some cliches. Some more than others. I have a lot of respect for Ray French but he used to drive me nuts with all his cliches. I can now look back at them with affection:



"The 6 foot 2 inch, 15 stone ex Blackbrook, AMATEUR player!"



"He's a big lad he's a strong lad!"



"Has he got the legs to go all the way???"



"This is silly! No NEED for all 26 players to rush in there!"



"He's a real chunky nugget!" (Reserved for Andy Gregory).



"I used to play with his Dad!"



"These boots these days are like carpet slippers!"



Maybe Mick should get a few more cliches of his own?