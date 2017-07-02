WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BCB/Mick

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:58 pm
PHILISAN User avatar
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Mick is the best commentator I have heard by far. If it wasn't for his thick accent and regional dialect then he would be commentating professionally I reckon.

Totally agree.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:59 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
I have always enjoyed Mick's time on the radio before games. It is Hobson who irritates me the way he runs hot and cold and criticises. Always getting his facts wrong. Mick rarely criticises and is a decent commentator.
I wouldn't be surprised if it is a combination of Odsal / Tong and the main sponsors who have edged him through the door.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:06 pm
Bar par Stevo's Armpit

Missed Mick's commentary and passion today, not enough info given as regards field position, tackle count etc.
I didn't feel part of the game as was the case with Mick G.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:12 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Bar par wrote:
Missed Mick's commentary and passion today, not enough info given as regards field position, tackle count etc.
I didn't feel part of the game as was the case with Mick G.


Agree

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:11 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Yeah the new guy isn't as good

#bringbackmick
