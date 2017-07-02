WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BCB/Mick

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:51 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2986
He's alright is Mick. Wish him well whatever he's doing

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:59 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2582
Location: No longer Bradford
I give Mick more stick than most, but none of that stick is related to his commentary. Every time I've listened, I've thought it very good, especially for someone who's essentially an amateur. Sure he has his "traits", but I prefer to listen to him than Eddie Hemmings or that posh bloke doing the Toronto games. It is a big shame if he's sacked it for good.

That said, I understand it's Pete Dutton that is doing the commentary now (whether it's temporary or permanent). I've met Pete once or twice in the amateur game and he's a good bloke. What his commentary is like, I may find out today if I get chance to listen.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:20 am
exiledbull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 10:18 am
Posts: 23
Living down south I look forward to listening to the matches on BCB. That has a lot to do with micks commentaries. Shame if its true that he has been replaced.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:46 am
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 78
roger daly wrote:
He's alright is Mick. Wish him well whatever he's doing

Totally agree.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:27 pm
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 62
Heard he wasn't everyone's cup of tea at odsal.

Bit of an irritant

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:32 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8098
Location: Odsal Stadium
Why would he have to be anyone at Odsal cup of tea? Thought BCB was entirely separate? Take what he says with a pinch of salt but he's been just about the only source of information recently.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:57 pm
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 62
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Why would he have to be anyone at Odsal cup of tea? Thought BCB was entirely separate? Take what he says with a pinch of salt but he's been just about the only source of information recently.

Hanging round odsal ,tong all the time. Sometimes under the feet so to speak

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:07 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9456
Location: Bradbados
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Why would he have to be anyone at Odsal cup of tea? Thought BCB was entirely separate? Take what he says with a pinch of salt but he's been just about the only source of information recently.


Actually, that makes me think about a few comments on here which seem to have emanated from people with some apparent 'connection' with the club and I really hope the reason does't turn out to be due to any complaints from the club.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
