I give Mick more stick than most, but none of that stick is related to his commentary. Every time I've listened, I've thought it very good, especially for someone who's essentially an amateur. Sure he has his "traits", but I prefer to listen to him than Eddie Hemmings or that posh bloke doing the Toronto games. It is a big shame if he's sacked it for good.



That said, I understand it's Pete Dutton that is doing the commentary now (whether it's temporary or permanent). I've met Pete once or twice in the amateur game and he's a good bloke. What his commentary is like, I may find out today if I get chance to listen.