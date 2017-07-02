WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BCB/Mick

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net BCB/Mick

 
Post a reply

BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:17 am
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 77
Is it correct that Mick is no longer connected with BCB as someone informed me last night.Perhaps the great man himself could confirm or deny.??

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:36 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3225
Location: Bradford
Johnbulls wrote:
Is it correct that Mick is no longer connected with BCB as someone informed me last night.Perhaps the great man himself could confirm or deny.??


Well, he didn't commentate on last weeks game

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:56 am
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 45
I hope he has packed in, he is the most negative commentator going, I would sooner listen to 24 hours of des O'Connor

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:18 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 488
Location: Depends whose asking
Mick seems to have taken a lot of stick off this board - rightfully or wrongfully - is down to our own perception of things.

My mum (god bless her soul) used to say "if you cant say anything nice about someone - dont say anything at all".
So I refuse to slate Mick; or any Bulls players past or present.

I thought his commentary on BCB (and provident/bulls tv) was miles better than on sky.
Try turning the volume off and commentating (professionally) on any Bulls game and if you can do a better job - contact BCB for job.

We are all entitled to our own opinions; and if people have an axe to grind with Mick - that's their choice.
If Mick has left BCB, I personally wish him all the best for the future.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:23 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4334
Location: Bradford
Molsk111 wrote:
I hope he has packed in, he is the most negative commentator going, I would sooner listen to 24 hours of des O'Connor


Are you sure you aren't thinking of the other guy? Mick is a lot of things but negative isn't one of them.

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:45 am
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 45
Yes it's the same guy, for e.g we are losing 24-0 and he states the obvious ( this game is going away from us we need to start tackling )

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:47 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1064
I'll try ask him I know him. I also used to play for the guy who did last week and I know he is doing today's game. Gonna tune in if radio player works in Benidorm!

Re: BCB/Mick

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:29 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9455
Location: Bradbados
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Mick seems to have taken a lot of stick off this board - rightfully or wrongfully - is down to our own perception of things.

My mum (god bless her soul) used to say "if you cant say anything nice about someone - dont say anything at all".
So I refuse to slate Mick; or any Bulls players past or present.

I thought his commentary on BCB (and provident/bulls tv) was miles better than on sky.
Try turning the volume off and commentating (professionally) on any Bulls game and if you can do a better job - contact BCB for job.

We are all entitled to our own opinions; and if people have an axe to grind with Mick - that's their choice.
If Mick has left BCB, I personally wish him all the best for the future.

Agree with that.

Many forget that Mick and Hobbo, first and foremost, are fans. As such they get as fed up as the rest of us when things aren't going well and sometimes it comes across. Mick's done a brilliant job, imo and if he's left then I wish him nothing but the best.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bulliac, Bullsmad, debaser, Fr13daY, hereagain, Old_Northern, Smack him Jimmy, thepimp007 and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,1221,96476,0674,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
64
- 22YORK
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM