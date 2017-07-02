Mick seems to have taken a lot of stick off this board - rightfully or wrongfully - is down to our own perception of things.



My mum (god bless her soul) used to say "if you cant say anything nice about someone - dont say anything at all".

So I refuse to slate Mick; or any Bulls players past or present.



I thought his commentary on BCB (and provident/bulls tv) was miles better than on sky.

Try turning the volume off and commentating (professionally) on any Bulls game and if you can do a better job - contact BCB for job.



We are all entitled to our own opinions; and if people have an axe to grind with Mick - that's their choice.

If Mick has left BCB, I personally wish him all the best for the future.