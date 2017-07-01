WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scott Taylor

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:13 pm
Punos
Seems a shadow of himself and again very quiet against Cas, is he playing injured or just a dip in form do you think.

Re: Scott Taylor

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:07 am
knockersbumpMKII
I thought when he came back it was just about limiting the number of minutes so he could find his feet but it's a little worrying. if he's being played with an injury then that would be crazy given we have back up in the prop dept. better a fresh young prop than a 75% senior player.
Really hope it's not something we aren't party to as we need his firepower back end.

Re: Scott Taylor

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:13 am
Mrs Barista
Who made the most metres against Castleford?

Re: Scott Taylor

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:52 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Were you people watching the same game?

Re: Scott Taylor

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:06 am
Dave K.
Was great on Friday, been good this year, just outstanding last year

Re: Scott Taylor

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:06 am
threepennystander
He made so many metres after contract on Friday same as watts. Cas moved up quick and cut the space down ,simple as that. Maybe not quite having the same impact as last year but far from struggling for me.

Re: Scott Taylor

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:18 am
PCollinson1990
threepennystander wrote:
He made so many metres after contract on Friday same as watts. Cas moved up quick and cut the space down ,simple as that. Maybe not quite having the same impact as last year but far from struggling for me.
He did his job, unfortunately Cas were in our line so quickly (aka offside) we didn't get chance to build much momentum. Kelly was taking the ball up far too often, and Connor needs to be more involved in attack.

Re: Scott Taylor

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:47 am
Mr Incredihull
not having the same impact as last year i think,wattsy taking the lead this season
Black and whiter since 1978

