I thought when he came back it was just about limiting the number of minutes so he could find his feet but it's a little worrying. if he's being played with an injury then that would be crazy given we have back up in the prop dept. better a fresh young prop than a 75% senior player. Really hope it's not something we aren't party to as we need his firepower back end.
He made so many metres after contract on Friday same as watts. Cas moved up quick and cut the space down ,simple as that. Maybe not quite having the same impact as last year but far from struggling for me.
He did his job, unfortunately Cas were in our line so quickly (aka offside) we didn't get chance to build much momentum. Kelly was taking the ball up far too often, and Connor needs to be more involved in attack.
